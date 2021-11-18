VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, today announced the acquisition of Bogdanov Pao Associates (BPA), a Vancouver-based structural engineering firm with a 35-year track record of successfully delivering projects throughout North America.

BPA's team of engineers, technologists, technicians, and senior managers support clients across multiple sectors, including buildings, infrastructure, transportation, and energy.

"At CIMA+, we are inspired by engineering and driven by people. Combining our resources with those of BPA leverages complementary strengths and a similarity of culture and values, and furthers capabilities to drive sustainable growth, while enhancing our range of multidisciplinary service offerings for clients," stated François Plourde, President and CEO, CIMA+. "Joining forces with BPA accelerates the company's expansion plan and presence in the Metro Vancouver region."

"Our clients will now have access to a wider array of expertise and services under one banner, thanks to our newly expanded team in the Metro Vancouver region," said Kelly Yuzdepski, Executive Vice President, Western Canada, CIMA+.

Since its establishment in 1985, BPA has provided a comprehensive suite of services in all areas of structural planning, design, and investigations.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to our clients to provide outstanding engineering solutions for their projects, we are tremendously excited to be joining the CIMA+ team with shared values and philosophies, allowing us to provide even greater value for clients," remarked Paul Tomei, President and Managing Principal of BPA for the past 10 years. "We want to make a valued contribution and view the combination of BPA and CIMA+ as a natural step to our corporate growth."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of engineering consulting services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure assets, transportation, energy and resources, project management, environment, and communication systems. Founded in 1990, CIMA+ was created through the merger of several well-established consulting engineering firms. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,600 people, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help to meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

For more information, please visit: www.cima.ca

About BPA

Bogdonov Pao Associates (BPA) is a Vancouver, B.C.-based consulting structural engineering firm established in 1985.

The firm's expertise encompasses the design and supervision of a wide range of projects across multiple markets including healthcare, education, institutional, commercial, industrial, and residential. The firm's technical capabilities include design of multi-story reinforced concreate, structural steel, cross-laminated timber, and wood frame buildings, as well as seismic engineering and design upgrades.

BPA is proud to have participated in the successful completion of several award-winning buildings projects, as recently demonstrated by the firm's participation in the design and construction of the award-winning North Surrey Sports & Ice Complex that completed in 2020.

For more information, please visit: www.bogdonovpao.com

