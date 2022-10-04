The firm launches a Global Small Cap Strategy

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Van Berkom and Associates Inc. (Van Berkom) is pleased to announce the launch of its new Global Small Cap Strategy.

"This is the realization of a long-held dream, and the next logical extension for our firm as part of our goal to become a global small-cap investment specialist." said J. Sebastian van Berkom, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Van Berkom.

The new Global Small-Cap Strategy is led by one of our most accomplished contributors, Zhuo Ling, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager. The team also includes Melissa Gasser and Karim Haddad, Senior Analysts, as well as Alexander Tiscione, Analyst, and can count on the long-term expertise of 12 other investment professionals in our existing Canada, U.S. and Asia teams to feed investment ideas in their respective market.

"Our new Global Small Cap Strategy follows the same time-tested and well-proven investment philosophy and process that have served our clients so well across all our existing investment products." said Mathieu Sirois, President and Senior Portfolio Manager, U.S. Small Cap Equities at Van Berkom. "The timing to launch the fund is excellent as the demand by investors is high and the market has corrected lately, offering good investment opportunities."

POOLED FUND

To simplify client onboarding, Van Berkom also announces the creation of a global small cap pooled fund. Clients will then have options between segregated management or pooled fund management. CIBC Mellon will act as trustee, custodian, and administrator of the fund. "We are proud to partner with such a great organization. We selected CIBC Mellon for its international expertise and its outstanding services", said Patrick Lamontagne, Chief Operating Officer of Van Berkom.

"CIBC Mellon is pleased to support Van Berkom as they extend their small cap investment offerings by launching a global small cap strategy" said Ash Tahbazian, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "As investment industry participants face rising challenges and a rapidly evolving industry, we are pleased to enable resilient operational support to help managers bring innovative and competitive investment offerings forward. Our team is pleased to work collaboratively with Van Berkom as they drive growth for their clients and stakeholders."

About Van Berkom

Founded in 1991, Van Berkom and Associates Inc. ("Van Berkom"), is a small cap specialized investment firm held 100% by its employees. Van Berkom manages Canadian, U.S, Greater China and Global strategies.

Van Berkom manages small-cap portfolios for large North American pension funds, corporations, foundations, and endowment funds. As of June 30, 2022, Van Berkom and its Hong Kong affiliate had assets under management of about 4 B Canadian dollars.

For more information, visit www.vanberkomglobal.com

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at June 30, 2022, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.3 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at June 30, 2022, had US$43 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trademark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

