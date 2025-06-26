TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon has been recognized as the Best Sub-Custodian in North America and Canada for 2025 by Global Finance Magazine. This marks another milestone in the company's continued commitment to delivering operational excellence, innovation, and trusted asset servicing solutions for institutional investors across Canada and around the world.

The award reflects input from industry analysts, corporate executives, and financial experts, evaluating key criteria such as client service, technology, business continuity, and market knowledge.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of the strength of our people, the enduring trust of our clients, and our ongoing commitment to evolve with their needs," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "We're combining strong governance, exceptional service, and local market insight with leading technology – all backed by the global scale of BNY and the Canadian market expertise of CIBC."

"Institutional investors continue to demand precision, transparency, and deep local insight. This recognition is a reflection of our team's dedication to delivering all three," said Richard Anton, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "We're proud to serve as a trusted partner to asset managers and asset owners navigating transformation, modernization, and market complexity."

"The sub-custodian banking sector is becoming more strategic and tech-driven, with rising regulatory demands and growing importance in global financial operations, making today's sub–custodians indispensable advisers in a complex, interconnected global finance landscape," said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo. "We are pleased to recognize CIBC Mellon as North America and Canada's best sub custodian for 2025. Their constant focus on modernization, client experience, and operational excellence sets a high bar across the industry."

CIBC Mellon has been a consistent recipient of industry recognition, with this latest award underscoring its position as a leading provider of asset servicing solutions in the Canadian market.

About Global Finance Magazine

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 193 countries and territories. Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 38 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at March 31, 2025, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at March 31, 2025 had US$53.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

