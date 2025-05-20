Canadian pension plans delivered positive Q1 2025 returns despite volatility across asset classes

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The median return of the BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View universe, a BNY Global Risk Solutions fund-level tracking service, was 1.23% for the first quarter of 2025. The one-year median return as of March 31, 2025, was 9.21%, while the median 10-year annualized return was 6.46%.

The BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View universe results are based on $328 billion worth of investment assets in Canadian investment plans, with the average plan size of $4.8 billion. The universe is designed to provide peer comparisons by plan type and size, and it comprises 69 Canadian corporate, public and university pension plans. Additional insight into the plan results is provided by BNY's Asset Strategy View sub asset class universes.

"Despite challenging market conditions and shifting investor sentiment in Q1 amplified by the U.S. presidential transition and the tariff concerns, Canadian pension plans delivered positive returns, demonstrating continued resilience." said David Cohen, Director of Global Risk Solutions, BNY. "Outside of U.S. equities, which experienced a sharp sell off, most equity markets generated positive returns. Meanwhile, declining fixed income yields offered a measure of safety amid rising trade tensions. Stable private asset performance further supported Canadian plan sponsors in navigating public market volatility.

Among traditional asset classes, International Equity posted the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of 3.67%. US Equity returns were the lowest, posting a negative quarterly return of -4.21%.

With respect to non-traditional asset classes, Private Equity delivered the strongest performance, with a quarterly median return of 1.57%. Hedge Funds ended the quarter with a median return of 1.17% while Real Estate delivered a 0.56% quarterly return.

Q1 2025 Highlights of the BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View Universe

The BNY Asset Strategy View universe of Canadian pension plans over $1 billion underperformed the median return of the Total Canadian Asset Strategy View Universe in Q1 2025.

underperformed the median return of the Total Canadian Asset Strategy View Universe in Q1 2025. Corporate Pension Plans posted a median performance of 1.24% for the first quarter, exceeding both Public Pension Plans and Foundations & Endowments.

Most major equity segments posted positive returns in Q1. Canadian Equity posted a median return of 0.48% in the first quarter, behind the S&P/TSX Composite Index return of 1.51%. U.S. Equity posted a negative median return of -4.21%, on par with the S&P 500 Index return of -4.20%. Global Equity reported a flat median return of 0.02% in Q1, outperforming the MSCI World Index return of -1.61%. International Equity posted a quarterly median return of 3.67%, lagging the MSCI EAFE Index return of 7.08%

Emerging Markets Equity posted a positive median performance for the quarter of 2.39%, underperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index return of 3.08%.

The Canadian Fixed Income median return was 1.91% in the first quarter of 2025. Fixed Income lagged relative to the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index for the quarter, which returned 2.02%.

Private Equity reported a positive quarterly median return of 1.57% for the first quarter, Real Estate reported a quarterly median return of 0.56%. Hedge Funds reported a return of 1.17%.

BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View Universe Median Plan Returns*

Universe Medians Q1 2025 One-Year Three-Years Five-Years Ten-Years Canadian Asset Strategy View Total Fund 1.23 9.21 6.89 8.38 6.46 Canadian Equity 0.48 12.20 7.85 17.68 8.61 U.S. Equity -4.21 11.10 12.69 17.38 11.76 International Equity 3.67 12.85 11.07 12.02 7.18 Global Equity 0.02 13.48 12.25 14.77 10.66 Canadian Fixed Income 1.91 8.04 2.76 1.41 2.05 Canadian Foundations & Endowments 0.81 10.79 8.13 10.78 7.14 Canadian Public Pension Plans 1.06 9.90 7.65 9.74 6.66 Canadian Corporate Pension Plans 1.24 8.76 5.69 7.62 5.91

*All returns are posted gross of fee results, calculated in Canadian dollars.

