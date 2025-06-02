TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC Mellon announced it has been named Best ETF Custodian in Canada, Best ETF Platform in Canada, Best ETF Back Office Tech Provider in Canada, Best ETF Middle Office Tech Provider in Canada, and Best Overall ETF Administrator in Canada by the 2025 ETF Express Canadian Awards.

"These honours reflect the deep commitment of our teams to powering Canada's ETF ecosystem with resilient infrastructure, modern platforms and strong service partnerships," said Ronald C. Landry, Vice President, Head of Segment Solutions and Canadian ETF Services. "As Canadian ETF sponsors evolve their products and investors seek innovative, cost-effective strategies, we're proud to be the operational backbone enabling that growth."

The ETF Express Canadian Awards celebrate excellence among the top fund service providers across the country, recognizing those driving innovation and reliability in the ETF industry. Winners are selected based on a mixture of peer voting and industry insight.

"We are pleased to see CIBC Mellon recognized across multiple categories in our 2025 Canadian awards," said Beverly Chandler, Managing Editor, ETF Express. "These wins emphasize the vital role that Canadian financial institutions play in global ETF operations and growth."

About ETF Express

ETF Express is one of the oldest publications focused on the flourishing global ETF industry. Launched in the UK in 2006, ETF Express is a daily, live, digital service, bringing you news, features, interviews and analysis in real time on this vibrant industry.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at March 31, 2025, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.1 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at March 31, 2025, had US$53.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

