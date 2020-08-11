MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada supports artists and their productions by investing in creative spaces, ensuring a strong and diverse cultural sector for all Canadians.

With this in mind, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today that Usine C will receive $1,504,516 to help purchase new sound and stage equipment and install new safety systems for the comfort of those who use the space.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund support will also help the organization adapt its creative spaces, including improvements to the soundproofing of rooms, to ensure optimal rehearsal conditions for artists working in these rooms.

"Supporting artists in our creative industry is essential. Usine C is known across the country and around the world as a cultural centre where music, dance, theatre and media arts all coexist. Our government is proud to help improve the working conditions for artists who train and perform at Usine C and to ensure the space is used to its full potential."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"After 25 years of consistent, loyal service, Usine C, the multidisciplinary centre for national and international creativity, was in need of some major upgrades and renovations. The significant contribution announced today by Canadian Heritage will allow Usine C to take advantage of this pandemic down time to give the space a makeover, with the help of renowned architects Saucier + Perrotte, in an effort to improve how its artists and audiences are accommodated beginning in January 2021."

– Danièle de Fontenay, Executive and Artistic Director, Usine C

Usine C is a non-profit organization founded in Montreal in 1995. Its mission is to produce, create and stage professional performances in theatre, dance, music and the media arts. Usine C owns its own building, a former 50,000-square-foot industrial site located in the Montreal's Centre-Sud borough. The location was transformed in 1995 to include a 470-seat, medium-capacity auditorium with variable geometry, along with a 130-seat room and a rehearsal room.

As a centre for multi-disciplinary creation and performance, Usine C offers creative residences to artists, along with a lineup of powerful performances from Canada and abroad, for all generations to enjoy. In so doing, it aims to promote the rich exchange of ideas between artists of various backgrounds, and a place where various disciplines and audiences can thrive.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps bolster the quality of equipment to support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative fields. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies on cultural spaces.

