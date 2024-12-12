NISGA'A VILLAGE OF GINGOLX, BC, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Critical disaster mitigation infrastructure upgrades are planned for Gingolx Harbour, the largest harbour within the Nisga'a First Nation territory, after an investment of nearly $20 million from the federal government.

Gingolx Harbour faces increasing risks from stronger storms and rising sea levels, which could result in catastrophic damage to the harbour and the sea crafts that use it. This investment will extend and elevate the existing breakwater infrastructure to fortify the shoreline against major storms, create a protected channel for boats within the harbour, and decrease the rate and amount of silt building up from the Nass River. Controlled water flow and levels of silt will reduce negative impacts on fish spawning habitats, the surrounding banks, and Indigenous commercial and private boats.

Quotes

"As extreme weather events increase in frequency due to climate change, now more than ever, disaster mitigation plays a key role in protecting communities like Gingolx against the increasing risks of climate change. Investing in improving the existing breakwater infrastructure will help protect Gingolx's harbour and, subsequently, their fishing industry—the livelihood and cultural tradition of many Nisga'a Nation residents along the northwest coast on Portland Inlet.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"On behalf of the Nisga'a Village of Gingolx, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Canada and the DMAF program for funding the Gingolx Breakwater Construction project. This vital initiative ensures the safety and sustainability of our community, protecting our shores and securing a brighter future for generations to come."

George Alexcee, Chief Councillor, Gingolx Village Government

"On behalf of the Nisga'a Village of Gingolx, we would like to THANK the Government of Canada through the DMAF (Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund) program for funding the Gingolx Breakwater Construction project. Gingolx is known as the "Seafood Capital of the Nass" and our Vision statement is "we are Git-Gingolx of the Nisga'a Nation, a thriving coastal community and destination of choice". So the harbour is crucial to the economic well-being of the community. It is home to the nearby and surrounding community's fleet of boats, which is not only a source of livelihood but has CULTURAL VALUE to the communities. Our past leaders have always said, As long as the Nass River is flowing, The Nisga'a on its banks are a growing, and truly we are. The project will provide increased protection for not only the communities fleet but the Indigenous and commercial fishing fleet also larger boats such as the Coast Guard, which will make it a safer haven for vessels moored in the harbour and those that are caught in rough seas in the area."

Claude Barton Sr., former Chief Councillor, Gingolx Village Government

"On behalf of Nisga'a Lisims Government, we are excited about the support for the advancement of the breakwater and harbour facilities that are critical to the wellbeing of all Nisga'a Citizens, residents of Gingolx, and the many global guests who visit Nisga'a lands and the Nass area. Supporting the development of adaptive and functional infrastructure for the community of Gingolx will ensure that the Nisga'a Nation, its citizens, and guests are afforded safe, secure, and functional assets for their recreational, traditional and economic use."

Eva Clayton, President of Nisga'a Lisims Government

Quick Facts

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. The federal government is investing up to $19,994,000 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). To date, over 104 infrastructure projects have been announced through DMAF that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

Associated links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/national-adaptation-strategy.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

