Upgrades for the Crawford Lake Visitor Centre

MILTON, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Crawford Lake Visitor Centre is becoming more energy efficient after a federal investment of over $2.3 million.

Today, MP Adam Van Koeverden, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, and Chandra Sharma, Conservation Halton's President and CEO, announced the investment through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

In 2023, Crawford Lake was identified as an important site for studying the Anthropocene, a concept that identifies human activity as the dominant force changing the planet's natural systems. The lake's remarkable sediment record and location within a protected area have helped researchers discover the extent of our impact on the environment. Combining the natural and human histories of this site, the visitor centre serves as a community space and home for Indigenous art, artifacts, and educational resources.

This project will include the replacement of windows, doors, and insulation. Upgrades to the HVAC systems will help to decrease the centre's energy requirements and improve climate control to preserve and protect its artifacts. Finally, the funding will also help expand the facility with a new entrance space that will contain an accessible elevator. Overall, these upgrades will help the centre reduce operating costs and lower carbon emissions.

"Crawford Lake is recognized internationally as an important scientific site for studying and identifying the impacts of human history. By protecting the history and art of Indigenous peoples, the Crawford Lake Visitor Centre is doing its part to tell the human story. Together, as we move into a greener and more inclusive future, the federal government will continue to invest in sustainable and accessible infrastructure."

Adam Van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement demonstrates our government's commitment to improving sustainability and accessibility for community infrastructure like the Crawford Lake Visitors Centre, an important educational and economic resource in our Halton community. Through our Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, we will continue to collaborate with partners to create more environmentally friendly and sustainable community spaces for all to enjoy."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Member of Parliament for Oakville

"The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program investment was a catalyst in bringing this project to fruition. Thanks to the support of the federal government, the new Crawford Lake Visitor Centre will transform the visitor experience and support our commitment to accessibility and inclusivity through carefully designed infrastructure upgrades. This project also enhances our capacity to provide immersive educational programming on the area's Indigenous history, the impacts of climate change and the unique ecology of this rare meromictic lake."

Chandra Sharma, President and CEO, Conservation Halton

The federal government is investing $2,390,960 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and Conservation Halton is contributing $5,099,040 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and Conservation Halton is contributing . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program is now accepting applications for: Small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 . Large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings. Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

