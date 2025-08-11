MOUNT LORNE, YT, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Enhanced water treatment services are coming to Mount Lorne after an investment of more than $3.6 million from the Government of Canada.

Funding will support the design and construction of a new water treatment plant and secondary infrastructure, which will produce potable water to address the current needs and the future growth of the community. The project, managed by the Government of Yukon, will include modern filtration and disinfection systems. It will also connect the Lorne Mountain Community Centre to the new drinking water supply through a buried water service connection with freeze protection, ensuring long-term resilience under a changing climate.

The future water treatment plant and associated infrastructure will help provide safer and more reliable drinking water to residents of Mount Lorne.

Quotes

"Providing communities with drinking water they can rely on is a top priority. This new facility will provide Mount Lorne residents and visitors with safe, year-round access to potable water – supporting both public health and community development. We will continue working with our partners to deliver green infrastructure projects and provide reliable essential services across Canada."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, and Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development

"Thank you to the Government of Canada for their support in improving water treatment services for Mount Lorne. Through this investment, we're developing essential infrastructure for building a resilient community. This is another way in which we're meeting our commitment to create a healthier, more sustainable future for Yukoners."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services

"The new water treatment facility will be a great benefit to the residents of Mount Lorne. The facility will supply the needs of the Mount Lorne Community Centre and replace its aging well. In addition, many residents who rely on public water for home use will have better, more reliable access. Many people in our community have worked for years to bring the project to this stage. We are all very excited to see this new community facility moving forward. We appreciate the support of the federal and territorial governments in making it happen for our citizens."

Kevin Kennedy, Chair of the Mount Lorne Local Advisory Council

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,600,000 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 30 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $139.4 million and a total territorial contribution of nearly $31.5 million .

