DAWSON, YT, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Construction will soon be underway for a new community recreational space in Dawson, after a combined investment of $63.9 million from the federal and territorial governments.

The new Dawson City Recreation Centre will provide modern, safe, and accessible amenities for residents and visitors alike. Located on the southeast corner of Dome Road and the North Klondike Highway, the centre will include a variety of recreational amenities, such as an ice rink, curling sheets, a fitness centre, an indoor play area, and an indoor walking loop. Additionally, there will be a community programming space, an office area, and a multi-purpose room.

The design and construction of the new facility have been planned through community feedback and partnership with the City of Dawson and Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in. The new facility will be open year-round and is designed to holistically support health and wellness while honouring local priorities and heritage.

"Our government supports local infrastructure projects that can serve Northerners and families more holistically and sustainably. The new Dawson City Recreation Centre will be an accessible and inclusive hub space where people can connect and access diverse amenities and programming for many years to come."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for Yukon

"We are thrilled to be part of bringing a new recreation centre to life for the Dawson community. This project is about more than just a building; it's about creating a space where people can connect, stay active, and come together for years to come. It's a promise we made to the community, and we're excited to see it becoming a reality. A heartfelt thank you to the City of Dawson, the Government of Canada, and Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin for their strong partnership and shared commitment in making this vision possible."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

"Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in are thrilled to see this long-anticipated project commence in our traditional territory, and we are grateful for all the planning and careful consideration that has gone into making this an appropriate facility for our community. Culturally appropriate and inclusive recreation facilities and programming are a key component to healthy communities, especially in the North. We look forward to working with our partners in the Government of Canada, Yukon Government and the City of Dawson to ensure Dawson's new recreation centre is enjoyed, maintained, and celebrated by and for our community for years to come."

Hähkè Darren Taylor, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in

"This is a proud and transformational moment for Dawson. For years, our community has expressed a clear vision – a modern recreation centre that reflects who we are and supports the health, well being and connection of all residents. Today, that vision takes a giant step forward. On behalf of Council and the community, I sincerely thank the Government of Canada and the Government of Yukon for their substantial and unwavering investment in this future-defining project. I also extend deep appreciation for our partners at Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in for their collaboration and cultural guidance through the planning process. Together, we are building more than a facility – we are investing in community spirit, inclusivity, and opportunity for generations to come."

Stephen Johnson, Mayor of the City of Dawson

The Government of Canada is investing $40,000,000 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and $7,925,000 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Yukon is investing $15,975,000 .

is investing through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing . The Government of Yukon is investing an additional $8.3 million for site preparations, which includes site grading and storm water management.

is investing an additional for site preparations, which includes site grading and storm water management. Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream projects support improvements to cultural infrastructure, upgrades to recreational facilities, and improve community infrastructure.

The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 23 infrastructure projects under the Community, Culture and Recreation and Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Streams have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $219.3 million and a total territorial contribution of over $66.7 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of over . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

