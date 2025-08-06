NORTH BAY, ON, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - North Bay is gearing up for more sustainable and convenient transit thanks to a combined investment of over $20.6 million from the federal and provincial governments and the City of North Bay.

Announced today by MP Pauline Rochefort, MPP Vic Fedeli, and Mayor Peter Chirico, this funding will make transit safer and easier while cutting down on carbon emissions. The investment will replace eight conventional buses with hybrid buses in the North Bay Transit fleet and support new sidewalks and stormwater system upgrades. The city will also use these funds to upgrade a transit terminal and the fare collection system.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

"Transit is key to connecting and creating communities while also building them stronger. This new transit funding will make it safer and easier for people in our community to get where they need to go while reducing emissions."

Pauline Rochefort, Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is investing nearly $70 billion to deliver the largest transit expansion in Canadian history. Today's investment will help upgrade and expand transit infrastructure in North Bay, connecting more people in our community to housing and jobs, supporting local businesses and growing North Bay's economy while we work to protect Ontario against economic uncertainty and unjust U.S. tariffs."

Vic Fedeli, Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing

"This investment will help us support and improve a more sustainable, modern transit system in North Bay. From hybrid buses to upgraded infrastructure, these projects will make transit safer, more accessible, and more convenient for everyone. We're grateful for the continued support through the ICIP program over the years, which has been instrumental in helping us strengthen our city's transit network."

Peter Chirico, Mayor, North Bay

Quick Facts

Through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, the Government of Canada is investing $8,362,099 , the Government of Ontario is investing $6,896,755 and the City of North Bay is contributing $5,433,480 .

Infrastructure Program, the Government of is investing , the Government of is investing and the is contributing . Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solutions, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

The Ontario government is investing nearly $70 billion over the next decade to build public transit.

government is investing nearly over the next decade to build public transit. Ontario is also providing the City of North Bay with $784,736 in funding through the province's 2024-25 Gas Tax program. The Gas Tax program provides Ontario municipalities with a stable source of dedicated funding that can be used to increase public transit service, purchase new vehicles and improve accessibility to increase transit ridership.

