ST. STEPHEN, NB, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is pleased to announce the completion of essential infrastructure upgrades that began last July at the Ferry Point Bridge port of entry, in St. Stephen, New Brunswick.

The three former primary inspection lanes and booths have been replaced by two upgraded primary inspection lanes with modern booths and an improved parking area. This will allow for safer and more efficient processing by CBSA officers, and will improve the flow of traffic.

These upgrades were essential to providing a safe and smooth border experience for travellers seeking entry into Canada. They also play a part in reducing CBSA's carbon footprint.

The CBSA recognizes that service disruptions at the border affect both travellers and industry. We thank the travelling public for their patience and understanding while this important construction work was completed.

During peak travel periods, especially over the upcoming Canada Day and Fourth of July holidays, travellers are encouraged to check border wait times and plan accordingly.

Quick facts

The St. Stephen area has three ports of entry available:

St. Stephen Ferry Point Bridge;

;

St. Stephen 3rd Bridge;

3 Bridge;

Milltown.





The St. Stephen Ferry Point Bridge port of entry was constructed in 1978. The primary inspection booths were last updated in 1995.





From January 1 to May 31, 2023, a total of 101,998 vehicles and 158,345 travellers entered Canada via the Ferry Point port of entry.





The port of entry processed a total of 177,021 vehicles and 281,050 travellers in 2022 and a total of 32,642 vehicles and 44,178 travellers in 2021.

