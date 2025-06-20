OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has issued a temporary halt on removals to Israel. This measure is being taken given the volatile and unpredictable situation in Israel due to ongoing hostilities with Iran.

The temporary halt, known as an Administrative Deferral of Removals (ADR), is imposed pursuant to paragraph 230(1)(c) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, on countries that are considered unsafe due to conditions such as environmental disasters or violence. There are currently 16 ADRs in place for countries around the world, including one for Iran which was imposed on November 14, 2022.

The ADR does not apply to individuals who are inadmissible on grounds of criminality, serious criminality, international or human rights violations, organized crime, or security.

Once the situation in Israel stabilizes and the circumstances no longer pose a generalized risk to the entire civilian population, the ADR will be lifted and the CBSA will resume removals for individuals who are inadmissible to Canada and have a removal order that is enforceable.

Quick Facts

The CBSA has a legal obligation to remove inadmissible people as soon as possible. Everyone ordered removed from Canada is entitled to due process before the law. Once individuals have exhausted all legal avenues of appeal, they are expected to leave Canada or be removed.

The complete list of ADRs in place is available on the CBSA website: Arrests, detentions and removals - Removal from Canada .

