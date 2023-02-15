Ottawa, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is issuing this statement to provide an update on the ongoing response to mpox.

On February 9, 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General convened a meeting of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee on the multi-country outbreak of mpox to assess the ongoing international outbreak. The WHO Director General declared that mpox is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on July 23, 2022.

The WHO Director General considered the advice offered by the Committee and determined that mpox outbreak continues to constitute a PHEIC. In addition, the WHO Director General issued this advice as temporary recommendations under the IHRs.

Since the beginning of the mpox outbreak, the Government of Canada has taken swift action to protect the health and safety of Canadians, including developing infection, prevention, and control guidance, as well as providing laboratory testing, sequencing, and guidance to provinces and territories. Additional activities also included establishing public health surveillance to monitor outbreak trends; engaging with community-based organizations; and deploying vaccines and treatments to provinces and territories. Informed by the latest science and evidence, the Government of Canada will continue to work with provinces and territories to implement a sustainable approach to the ongoing management of mpox.

The Government of Canada acknowledges the WHO Director General's determination that mpox remains a PHEIC. The Government of Canada will continue to work with the WHO, international partners and with Canadian provinces and territories to monitor the mpox situation and to determine the best course of action to limit the spread of the virus and mitigate health and societal impacts. The ongoing management of mpox relies on continued vigilance re-emergence of cases and a variety of public health measures, including community engagement, targeted public health education, equipping the public to make informed choices and vaccination.

Vaccines will continue to be available for provinces and territories for those at higher risk, including second doses of Imvamune®. Since May 2022, the Government of Canada has deployed over 145,000 doses of vaccine and over 165 treatment courses of therapeutics.

People in Canada are reminded that they can help reduce the risk of getting or spreading mpox by:

staying home and limiting contact with others if you have symptoms, or as recommended by your health care provider;

avoiding close physical contact, including sexual contact, with someone who has or may have been exposed to the virus;

maintaining good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette; and

cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and objects in your home, especially after having visitors

To lower the risk of getting and spreading the virus, PHAC recommends that people use condoms and practise safe sex including having fewer sexual partners, particularly those who are anonymous, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

