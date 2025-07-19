July 19, 2025: Update

This outbreak investigation is ongoing. The public health notice will be updated as the investigation evolves.

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2025 /CNW/ -

At a glance

Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled salami and cacciatore products. For details on recalled product brand names and lot codes, please consult the Recalls and Safety Alerts website. Over 65 products have been recalled.

These products may have been used in prepared products like sandwiches or sold at deli counters.

Recalled food

Recall warnings have been issued for various salami and cacciatore products, including products from brands:

Bona

Cosmo's Smoked Meats

Imperial Meats

Longos

Luc's European Meats Cheese & Eats

Marini Salumi

Naturissimo

P&E Foods

Rea

Speziale Fine Foods

Superior Meats

T.J. Meats

Vince's Cured Meats Corp.

These products were distributed to:

Grocery stores

Specialty markets

Restaurants and cafés, delis, and butcher shops

These products may have been used and sold in prepared products like sandwiches or at deli counters. These warnings were triggered by findings from the food safety investigation.

For more information on the recalled products, including all product names, descriptions and lot codes, please consult the CFIA's notices on the Recalls and Safety Alerts website.

Rea brand Genoa Salami and Bona brand Genova Salami recalled due to Salmonella

Rea brand Soppressata Salami Sweet recalled due to Salmonella

Various brands of Salami and Cacciatore recalled due to Salmonella

How to protect your health

Salmonellosis is a foodborne bacterial illness that can affect anyone exposed to a contaminated food product, including the recalled product.

People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can spread Salmonella to other people several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don't have symptoms.

The following advice applies to individuals, as well as retailers, distributors and food service establishments such as specialty markets, delis, and cafes across Canada:

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment by looking for the specific product name and size, UPC and codes in the recall alerts.

Do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products or any product made with them.

consume, serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products or any product made with them. Throw out or return recalled products to the location where they were purchased. Consumers or establishments who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled products are advised to contact their retailer or supplier where the products were purchased.

Consumers who have purchased a prepared sandwich or meal and are unsure if it contains recalled products are advised to contact the retailer where the item was purchased.

Do not cook food for other people if you've been diagnosed with a Salmonella infection or any other gastrointestinal illness.

cook food for other people if you've been diagnosed with a infection or any other gastrointestinal illness. Contact your health care provider if you think you're experiencing symptoms of Salmonella.

Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days without treatment, but it can also cause severe illness and hospitalization.

The Salmonella strain associated with this outbreak investigation is multi drug-resistant, which means it's resistant to certain antibiotics (streptomycin, kanamycin, ampicillin, and sulfisoxazole). Other antibiotics are available to treat illnesses associated with this outbreak strain, if antibiotic treatment is considered necessary.

Those at higher risk for serious illness include:

Symptoms

Salmonellosis has a wide range of symptoms. You may not get sick at all. However, if you do get sick, symptoms usually start within 6 to 72 hours after exposure.

You may experience:

chills

a fever

nausea

diarrhea

vomiting

stomach cramps

a sudden headache

Most symptoms end within 4 to 7 days.

While most people recover completely on their own, some people may have a more serious illness that:

requires hospital care

may lead to long-lasting health effects or death

Salmonellosis (Salmonella)

Food safety for vulnerable populations

Investigation summary

There are 87 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:- illness linked to this outbreak in:

British Columbia (1)

(1) Alberta (68)

(68) Manitoba (1)

(1) Ontario (17)

The illness reported in British Columbia is related to travel to Alberta. People became sick between mid-April and late-June 2025. Of the cases reported, nine people have been hospitalized and there have been no deaths. Many people who became sick reported eating salami in prepared sandwiches or purchased from deli counters where the recalled products were served.

People who became sick are between 1 and over 100 years of age.

More recent illnesses may continue to be reported in the outbreak because there is a period between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between 11 and 45 days.

This outbreak may not be limited to the provinces with known illnesses. The recalled products were distributed to:

Alberta

British Columbia

Saskatchewan

Manitoba

Ontario

Quebec

For more details on distribution please consult CFIA's notices on the Recalls and Safety Alerts website.

Related links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contact us: Public Health Agency of Canada, Media Relations, Telephone: 613-957-2983, Email:[email protected]; Public inquiries, Telephone : 1-866-225-0709 (toll-free), Email: [email protected]