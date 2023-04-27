TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Each year millions of Canadians go off work due to mental health concerns. It is the leading cause of disability claims in Canada. Sun Life's Mental Health Coach (MHC), provided by CloudMD, is a new tool helping to tackle this issue head-on. After using MHC, 90% of participants reassessed between May 2021 and December 2022 experienced a positive mental health outcome. The tool nudges Clients who are at risk of developing a mental health issue and recommends a self-assessment. A Coach then guides them to the right resources and support before their symptoms worsen.

Following a big life change, Alysha, 30, from East Gwillimbury, Ontario was struggling with her mental health. Alysha received an email from Sun Life on MHC and decided to take the assessment. "Becoming a first-time mother has been incredibly exciting and fulfilling. However, I found myself needing extra support for my mental health. There were several barriers preventing me from getting this, including cost. I was able to navigate my situation by working with a Mental Health Coach. A quick response and an action plan were what I needed and helped me to feel better."

Younger Canadians are impacted the most when it comes to mental health. Half of all disability claims for those under 44 years old are for mental disorders. MHC's personalized and proactive approach helps participants take action and improve their mental well-being. The results are promising for those who met with a Coach:

50% fewer claims transitioned to long-term disability.

Those on short-term disability for a mental disorder also returned to work more than 5 weeks sooner.

"Research has shown that early access to treatment accelerates recovery and leads to better long-term outcomes," said Dr. Sam Mikail, Director, Mental Health Solutions, Sun Life. "Mental Health Coach is a unique solution helping those at risk navigate the mental health ecosystem so they can connect with the care they need in a timely manner."

Mental Health Coach has shown to significantly reduce the severity of common mental health issues. The Coach helps Clients by working with them to set goals and build a personalized action plan. Clients then receive regular check-ins and coaching on their progress. If needed, the Coach can recommend other care providers and specialists. Meeting with a Coach resulted in:

73% of reassessed Clients experiencing an improvement in general anxiety symptoms.

69% of reassessed Clients experiencing an improvement in their sleep disorder symptoms.

68% of reassessed Clients experiencing an improvement in their symptoms of depression.

"We all have a role to play when it comes to supporting mental health. Workplace plans are evolving and it's new approaches like Mental Health Coach that are making a meaningful difference in employees lives," said Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life. "We're constantly looking for new and innovative solutions to help support Canadians' mental health and create healthier workplaces."

Sun Life provides millions of Canadian employers and employees with best in health solutions to support their mental health. In addition to MHC, the health solutions offered by Sun Life include: Lumino Health Provider Search, the Mental Health Strategy Toolkit for employers, and Lumino Health Virtual Care Stress Management and Well-Being program, and Employee Assistance Program powered by Dialogue.

As part of Sun Life's sustainability ambition, we aim to positively impact health and wellness outcomes in society by increasing access to health care. This includes offering Clients tools and products to help them live healthier lives.

