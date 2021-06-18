Unveiling the 2021 Canada Day Program



This year, celebrate Canada Day by creating memorable moments at home

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, unveiled the Canada Day 2021 program.

"July 1 is about celebrating what makes Canada beautiful and strong," said Minister Guilbeault. "This year, more than ever, Canada Day invites Canadians to show empathy, understanding and resilience. It also offers an opportunity to reflect, reaffirm our commitment to address systemic racism and discrimination, and learn from each other with open hearts and minds. Most importantly, Canada Day allows us to hold a truthful, reconciliatory and inclusive dialogue while strengthening the ties that unite us and looking toward our country's future with hope and confidence while acknowledging darker episodes of our history."

On July 1, as you reflect on what it means for you to be a part of this country, we invite you to create memorable moments at home and to celebrate Canada's artistic diversity.

Like many others, the cultural industry has suffered greatly since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but it has also shown tremendous resilience and creativity. Canadian Heritage is proud to support the artists and entertainment industry professionals by presenting Lights on Canada Day, a showcase of artistic diversity and excellence.

On July 1 at 8 p.m. ET, the spotlight will be on the people who bring beauty to our lives and make our culture shine. The Canada Day 2021 evening program will showcase our talented performing artists and entertainers from across the country. In two hours, you'll travel from Ottawa, through Ontario to Alberta, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Yukon, Manitoba, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories. Artists from each province and territory will share this great Canadian stage that will resonate with us all!

The show will be hosted by Véronic DiCaire and Jully Black, and will feature the following artists:

Jann Arden

Les Trois Accords

JP Saxe

Lara Fabian

Johnny Orlando

Fouki and Jay Scøtt

Les Hay Babies

Tyler Shaw

Damien Robitaille

JESSIA Gurdeep Pandher

Mélissa Bédard

Terry Uyarak

Paper Lions

Irish Mythen

Inn Echo

Madison Violet

Shawn Jobin

Naya Ali

Prado Monroe Begonia

Sebastian Gaskin

Boogey the Beat

Major Funk

Boréalis Soul

Lawrence Nayally

Séan McCann

Albert Dumont

Josée

Lights on Canada Day will be broadcast on CBC Television and Radio-Canada, as well as on Canadian Heritage's YouTube channel, which will offer privileged access to Canada Day – Behind the scenes. During commercial breaks, host Anne-Marie Withenshaw will give you a tour of the studio and take you backstage to meet the entertainment industry professionals and watch the artists in rehearsal, as if you were there.

The ever-popular Tim Hortons Canada Day Virtual Fireworks are back. This augmented reality experience will close the evening in style. At 10 p.m. local time, point your smart phone or tablet to the night sky and a three-minute show displaying 3D fireworks will begin, with the same visual and sound effects as the real thing.

Finally, starting today, Canadians can enter the first-ever Canada Day Contest: discover, celebrate and win, and take the mini-quiz that will suggest activities from the Canada Day celebration kit. Together with our partners, we have come up with a host of fun ideas to enjoy a great time at home. From fitness and cooking to crafts, dancing, drumming and even stargazing, there is something for everyone. Be inspired and share your experience with the hashtag #CanadaDay.

All programming can be found on the Canada Day website.

Follow us on social media. At all times, and especially on July 1, join the conversation on our social media channels. Be the first to get the latest Canada Day news. Use the hashtag #CanadaDay in your posts.

Facebook: @capitalexperience| @vivezlacapitale

Twitter: @capital_exp | @VivezlaCapitale

YouTube: @CdnHeritage | @PatrimoineCdn

Instagram: @canada_cap

Quick Facts

July 1, 2021 is the 154th anniversary of Canadian Confederation.

Canadians have until 11:59 p.m. on July 1 to enter the Canada Day Contest: discover, celebrate and win. Contest rules are available online.

The prizes to be won are as follows:

Grand prize ($11,500 value):

A one-hour virtual culinary workshop with Chef Ricardo, for yourself and eight friends

A gift set of RICARDO products worth $500

A $1,000 gift card to spend at Giant Tiger

Other prizes include:

Four $250 gift cards to spend at Boutique RICARDO

gift cards to spend at Boutique RICARDO Sixty $100 gift cards to spend at Giant Tiger

Watch the Lights on Canada Day evening program:

Canadian Heritage YouTube channel

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time

CBC Television

8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Local time

9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Atlantic Time

9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Newfoundland Time

CBC Gem and CBC.ca

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time

ICI Radio-Canada Télé

8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Local time

9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Atlantic Time

Radio-Canada.ca

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time

Available after July 1, 2021

CBC Gem

CBC.ca

Radio-Canada.ca

ICI TOU.TV

ICI MUSIQUE

Radio-Canada OHdio

ICI ARTV (July 5)

The main hashtag is #CanadaDay.

Canadian Heritage would like to thank:

Tim Hortons, official sponsor of Canada Day 2021 and the Tim Hortons Canada Day Virtual Fireworks, and co-sponsor of the Canada Day celebration kit.

Rogers, official sponsor of Canada Day 2021 and presenting sponsor of the Behind the Scenes segments.

Giant Tiger, official sponsor of Canada Day 2021, co-sponsor of the Canada Day celebration kit, and presenting sponsor of the Canada Day Contest: discover, celebrate and win.

