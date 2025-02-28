For accessibility assistance with this document, please phone Elections Ontario at 1-888-668-8683, Fax at 1-866-714-2809, TTY at 1-888-292-2312 or [email protected].

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Unofficial results show that 5,023,587 voters, or 45.4% of registered voters, cast their ballot in Ontario's 44th general election.

Turnout numbers include those who voted by mail, at local election offices, by home visit, during advance voting, and on election day.

After polls close on election night, unofficial results are posted at elections.on.ca, showing the number of votes cast for each candidate. Once official tabulation takes place, from March 1 to 3, official results will give the total number of marked, declined, unmarked, and rejected ballots for each poll.

Unofficial results in the electoral districts of Mississauga—Erin Mills and Mushkegowuk—James Bay are currently showing margins of victory of fewer than 25 votes. Under the Election Act, if the official tabulation confirms a margin within this threshold, the Returning Officer for the district will be required to apply for a recount. Elections Ontario will await the completion of the official tabulation process before determining next steps.

Quote

"I want to thank everyone who came out to vote in Ontario's 44th general election, and the tens of thousands of election officials who supported voters at the polls and helped to make voting available to Ontarians in multiple ways every day through the writ period. Thank you for your support and for your commitment to our democracy."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

