TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Preliminary figures show that 678,789 voters cast their ballot over three days of advance voting in this year's general election, representing 6.14% of eligible voters in Ontario. This marks a change from previous elections. In 2022, 1,066,545 voters (9.92% of eligible voters) voted over 10 days, while in 2018, 698,609 voters (6.8%) cast their ballot over five days of advance voting.

With election day just around the corner, voters still have time to vote. You can cast your ballot at your local election office until February 26.

Everyone voting on election day is encouraged to check their assigned voting location before they go to vote by entering their postal code in Voter Information Service at elections.on.ca, by downloading the Elections Ontario app or by consulting their Voter Information Card, which has been mailed to all registered voters.

Voter Information Cards are intended to make the process easier on election day, but they are not a requirement to vote. Every Canadian citizen who is 18 years of age or older on February 27 and who is an Ontario resident is eligible to vote.

Quote

"Thank you to all voters who participated in advance voting and to the dedicated staff who worked to keep the voting process in Ontario safe, efficient, and secure. If you haven't cast your ballot yet, there's still time—visit your local election office or vote on election day."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

Important Dates

Until February 26 – Vote before election day at your local election office, or request a home visit, until 6 PM (local time) on February 26 . Visit elections.on.ca for more information.





– Vote before election day at your local election office, or request a home visit, until (local time) on . Visit elections.on.ca for more information. Until February 26 – Assistive Voting Technology is available at all local election offices.





– Assistive Voting Technology is available at all local election offices. February 27 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM Eastern Time or 8 AM to 8 PM Central Time . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca to find your voting location. Assistive voting is available at your local election office by appointment.





– Vote on election day from or . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca to find your voting location. Assistive voting is available at your local election office by appointment. February 27 – Voters' completed mail-in ballots must be received at Elections Ontario by 6 PM (Eastern Time) to be counted.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

February 26 to 27 – Political advertising blackout in effect.





– Political advertising blackout in effect. February 27 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (local time)

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152