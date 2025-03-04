TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Official tabulation for Ontario's 44th general election took place from March 1 to 3 and is now complete.

In accordance with legislation, Returning Officers provided a final tabulation for each poll to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) with the total number of votes cast for each candidate plus the number of declined, unmarked and rejected ballots.

Elections Ontario's website now displays results by electoral district and polling locations. Details about official tabulation and judicial recounts are available at elections.on.ca.

Official tabulation in the electoral districts of Mississauga—Erin Mills and Mushkegowuk—James Bay has confirmed margins of victory of fewer than 25 votes. As such, under the Election Act, the Returning Officers for these districts are applying for judicial recounts in these districts.

The CEO has directed that a notice be published shortly in the Ontario Gazette with the names of the candidates elected as Members of Provincial Parliament.

Quote

"With the official tabulation for Ontario's 44th general election now concluded, I would like to extend my appreciation to everyone who contributed to ensuring a transparent and impartial process. This important work is essential to maintaining public trust in our electoral system."

Greg Essensa , Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152