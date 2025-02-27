TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - It's election day in Ontario and voting locations are open from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time). Unofficial results will be available at elections.on.ca after polls have closed.

To be eligible to vote, voters must be Canadian citizens residing in Ontario who are 18 years of age or older today. Voters are encouraged to check the location of their voting location before they go to vote by entering their postal code in Voter Information Service on elections.on.ca, by downloading the Elections Ontario app or by consulting their voter information card.

Elections Ontario logo (CNW Group/Elections Ontario)

Voter information cards are intended to make the voting process easier at the polling station but are not required to vote. You can vote with ID showing your name and address. For a complete list of accepted ID, please visit ID to vote in provincial elections.

Completed mail-in voting kits must be received by Elections Ontario no later than 6 PM (Eastern Time) today to be counted. Courier deliveries must be sent to the address specified in the kit. If you are dropping your ballot off yourself, you must bring it to your local election office.

Every employer is required to ensure employees have three consecutive hours during voting hours in order to cast their vote.

In the event of extreme weather, Elections Ontario collaborates with local and provincial authorities to prioritize public safety and have contingency plans in place. If adjustments are necessary due to weather-related challenges, we will provide updates on our website, elections.on.ca, your trusted source for election information.

Quote

"Polls are now open across the province, and election officials are fully prepared to provide a smooth, efficient, and accessible voting experience for all Ontarians. If you have not yet cast your ballot, now is the time to visit your designated polling station and participate in Ontario's 44th general election. I encourage all eligible voters who have not yet done so to take this opportunity to get out and vote in this important election."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

Quick Election Day Facts

Voters must vote at their assigned voting location from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

. Voting locations in the Central time zone in northwestern Ontario will be open from 8 AM to 8 PM local time.

will be open from local time. Voters can use assistive voting technology at their local election office by appointment.

A political advertising blackout is in effect.

Previously unpublished election surveys may not be released until 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152