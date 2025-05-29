MONTREAL, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a Canadian leader in healthcare IT, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Temerty Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto to launch an innovative cloud-based education platform for medical learners. The system will serve the full medical training continuum from MD learners through postgraduate learners.

The LGI Education (MedSIS 3C) platform offers a fully integrated experience that includes admissions, real-time progress tracking, mobile assessment forms, and analytics dashboards. The system supports MD students and postgraduate learners in mastering clinical skills while providing instructors with clear, data-driven insights into learner performance throughout the entire education journey. LGI Education (MedSIS3C) was built to align with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada's Competence by Design competency framework, but also supports curriculum of the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CACMS) as well the Canadian medical school curriculum.

Administrators of the MD and Postgraduate Medical Education (PGME) programs say the platform will strengthen the link between undergraduate and postgraduate learning. National reports have urged Canadian faculties to create a seamless learning continuum across MD and residency training. By integrating scheduling, assessments and feedback in one secure system, the university can meet these goals. Faculty members will benefit from automated workflows and data that reduce administrative burdens, while learners gain a more personalized, data-driven learning experience. In practice, program directors will be able to tailor curriculum and assessment decisions to each learner's progress, supporting a more efficient approach.

Dr. Lisa A. Robinson, Dean of Temerty Facuty of Medicine, welcomed the partnership: "We are thrilled to be moving forward with the LGI Education (MedSIS 3C) solution. This fully integrated system will optimize user experience, training outcomes and operational efficiency across the MD Program and postgraduate medical education. This marks a pivotal step in our journey to enhance the digital infrastructure that supports medical education at Temerty Medicine."

"We are proud to partner with The University of Toronto to advance medical education in Canada," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI Healthcare Solutions. "We built this secure, cloud-based system around Canadian standards so that it directly supports the goals of Canadian medical schools. Through innovation and collaboration, we aim to give educators the tools they need and students the resources to succeed. This partnership shows how technology can help bridge academic objectives and clinical training, preparing learners for the challenges of modern healthcare."

About the Temerty Faculty of Medicine

Ranked 3rd in the world in 2024 for clinical medicine, the Temerty Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto has a deep history of global leadership in ground-breaking research and innovation. The Faculty is a major partner within the Toronto Academic Health Science Network (TAHSN), one of North America's largest, most productive biomedical research, education and clinical networks, comprised of 15 full and associate affiliate teaching hospitals and dozens of community-affiliated hospitals and clinical care sites.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

LGI Healthcare Solutions delivers a comprehensive portfolio of software solutions that are at the heart of critical infrastructure of healthcare facilities, offering reliable support for essential daily operations. Deeply rooted in Canada for over 40 years, we also serve healthcare facilities internationally, including in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

