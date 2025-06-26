MONTREAL, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a Canadian leader at the heart of critical healthcare infrastructure, is pleased to announce that Tri-County Mennonite Homes (TCMH), a Long-Term Care home with more than 500 employees across three divisions (Aldaview Services, Nithview Community, and Greenwood Court) has selected the LGI Workforce Pro solution to streamline scheduling, payroll, and employee management across its facilities.

Recognizing that their current systems can no longer meet the growing demands of their organization, TCMH is transitioning to the integrated LGI Workforce Pro platform to effectively support its expanding operations—including a major long-term care redevelopment and expansion project at its Nithview Community campus. The new six-storey, 160-bed home, slated for completion in 2027, represents a $55 million investment in the future of care for Wilmot Township and will generate more than 100 new jobs in the region.

The cloud-based LGI Workforce Pro platform centralizes HR, scheduling, time & attendance, payroll, and more—enabling administrators to eliminate redundancies, gain actionable insights, and optimize staffing across their care network. As TCMH scales its services and workforce, the platform provides the flexibility and visibility required to maintain operational efficiency while supporting quality resident care.

"We're excited to partner with Tri-County Mennonite Homes on their journey towards operational scalability," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI Healthcare Solutions. "The LGI Workforce Pro solution will provide them with a unified platform, helping them eliminate inefficiencies and foster a more cohesive, streamlined management system."

Steven Harrison, CEO of Tri-County Mennonite Homes, added, "As we continue to expand our services and grow our team — including the Nithview Community redevelopment — it's essential that we have the right systems in place. The LGI Workforce Pro platform gives us the flexibility and efficiency we need to scale our human capital operations, ensuring that both our staff and residents benefit from improved support and care outcomes."

About Tri-County Mennonite Homes

With a history spanning over 50 years, TCMH has deep roots in the community, offering services in a campus of care model — from independent housing to assisted living and long-term care. We also offer services for adults with developmental disabilities, including supported independent living, group homes, and day programs. We are located in New Hamburg and Stratford, Ontario.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

LGI Healthcare Solutions provides healthcare facilities with a comprehensive portfolio of software solutions that are vital to their critical infrastructure, offering reliable support for essential daily operations. Deeply rooted in Canada for over 40 years, we also serve healthcare facilities internationally, including in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

SOURCE LGI Healthcare Solutions

For media inquiries: [email protected]