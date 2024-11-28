MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a Canadian leader in healthcare IT, is proud to announce the launch of LGI Workforce Pro – the first all-in-one web-based platform that integrates scheduling, payroll, and HR management, designed exclusively for the Canadian healthcare sector.

Unlike generic workforce tools, this solution focuses on the unique and multifaceted challenges of Canadian healthcare operations such as compliance with union agreements, overtime regulations, and collective care requirements. It empowers organizations with automated scheduling features to fill open shifts rapidly, self-service portals that enable employees to manage their requests, and real-time attendance tracking that streamline payroll.

LGI Workforce Pro represents the culmination of decades of expertise, combining both existing and newly developed technologies. The final step in creating the platform was the integration of advanced talent management capabilities, such as acquisition, onboarding, and continuous learning.

"Canadian healthcare faces unprecedented challenges, including staff shortages and growing regulatory demands. LGI Workforce Pro was designed to meet these challenges head-on," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI Healthcare Solutions. "This platform represents the fusion of innovation and practicality, combining robust technology with healthcare-specific expertise, and setting a new standard for workforce management in Canada."

With its many integrated features, LGI Workforce Pro is set to transform workforce management in healthcare, empowering organizations to focus on delivering high-quality care.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio. We help improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

