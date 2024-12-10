MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions Inc., a Canadian leader in healthcare IT, is excited to announce that the Fred Douglas Society (FDS) has selected LGI Workforce Pro to improve efficiency and reduce operational complexity across HR, payroll, and scheduling processes.

LGI Workforce Pro will empower FDS with 'auto call-out' functionality, enabling their staff schedulers to quickly manage shift replacements and reduce the impact of last-minute changes. Additionally, the platform's 'time & attendance' tracking provides detailed records, minimizing pay discrepancies and grievances, while streamlining payroll processing. The unified, all-in-one solution eliminates the need for multiple vendors and offers robust reporting capabilities and automated compliance with collective agreement rules.

"We're thrilled to welcome FDS to the LGI family," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI Healthcare Solutions. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing tailored solutions that solve real challenges for our clients. By choosing LGI Workforce Pro, FDS now has an efficient, centralized platform that not only supports their current needs but is built to scale as they continue to grow."

"LGI Workforce Pro will bring a transformative level of efficiency to our HR, payroll, and scheduling operations," said Greg Reid, CEO at the Fred Douglas Society. "This demonstrates how an all-in-one solution can deliver significant value, optimizing workforce management and providing a solid foundation for growth."

With LGI Workforce Pro, FDS has taken a decisive step toward a more effective, streamlined approach to workforce management, setting a foundation for sustained growth and operational excellence.

About Fred Douglas Society

Fred Douglas Society Incorporated is a charitable not-for-profit service provider in Winnipeg focused solely on accommodating seniors to safely age in place. Fred Douglas Society supports more than 600 seniors in Winnipeg across seven sites, including 136 personal care home spaces, 28 supportive housing spaces, and 426 apartments. We strive to be resident-first in everything we do and work collaboratively with our residents and their families to ensure dignity and quality care is evident in how we support our community.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio. We help improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

