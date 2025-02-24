Unifor Local 101R members ratify agreement with CPKC

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 101R members have voted to ratify the tentative agreement reached with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC).

"Our members worked so hard and stood together to reach this collective agreement in difficult and uncertain economic times," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Together, we achieved important gains in work ownership protections, improved working conditions and greater job security for our members."

The agreement, reached just days before a strike deadline, addresses key issues that were central to this round of bargaining.

"This deal would not have been possible without the strength and solidarity of our members. It sends a clear message about the power of collective action and the importance of standing together to demand fairness at the bargaining table," said Payne.

Unifor represents more than 1,200 Local 101R members employed by CPKC, including mechanics, labourers, diesel service attendants, and mechanical support workers. Members have expressed frustration over the lack of progress on issues that impact their job security and overall well-being.

