Unifor members ratify new contract ending strike at Best Western Plus in Windsor

WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Wage protections, paid holidays, and improved benefits are highlights of a new three-year collective agreement reached with the Best Western Plus Waterfront in Windsor, ending a two-month strike.

"It was very important for these workers and Unifor to take a stand at a hotel where members were facing rollbacks. They stood together and stood firm," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Members across the country rallied behind these determined hospitality workers to support their fight for fairness."

The new collective agreement includes wage increases, a signing bonus, healthcare benefits, more paid personal holidays, and an improved retirement incentive package. A new parking benefit will save workers approximately $500 per year.

"Workers don't take strikes lightly, but sometimes they are necessary to fight for better working conditions," said Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "Local 195 members at the Best Western faced tough days but never stood alone."

The contract establishes a wage floor one dollar per hour above Ontario's minimum wage, ensuring a basic level of income security.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).