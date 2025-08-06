B.C. Labour Board slams Amazon in appeal ruling

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Amazon has failed to overturn the B.C. Labour Relations Board's ruling and the company suffered a scathing indictment from the Board about its conduct during the Unifor unionization drive at the Delta B.C. facility ("YVR2").

"This is a message for all employers in British Columbia: do not interfere with the unionization process or suffer the consequences," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Workers at all Amazon facilities deserve to be protected by a union, and we will continue to defend workers during collective bargaining and beyond."

In the new ruling against Amazon, the BCLRB upheld the July 10, 2025 decision to award workers at YVR2 a union certification after Unifor exposed multiple violations of the B.C. Labour Code, including anti-union communications and "a deliberate and flagrant attempt" to artificially inflate employee lists to defeat the unionizing effort.

The BCLRB rebuked Amazon's appeal and harshly criticized the company's actions during the union drive, citing "abuse" of the process to coordinate "an even more fundamental attack on its employees' associational rights guaranteed by Section 4 of the Code and the Charter [and]…a direct attack on employee free choice."

"We made it clear at the labour board that Amazon will stop at nothing to undermine workers' democratic rights," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Amazon now has no other choice but to abide by the law and begin good faith negotiations with workers at YVR2 to improve working conditions."

Unifor's Warehouse Workers Unite campaign has also been successful at supporting workers at multiple Walmart facilities form a union. Unifor continues to advocate for labour laws in all provinces to protect the right for workers to organize.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

