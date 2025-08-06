TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor, Canada's forestry union, welcomes the federal government's new measures to support Canada's softwood lumber industry, including an emphasis on income supports for workers, product and market diversification, and a commitment to using Canadian lumber and wood products more effectively.

"Canada's forestry workers are world-class and form the backbone of a vibrant and sustainable forestry industry," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Today's announcement is the start of a plan to support a sector that has been slammed hard by U.S. economic trade decisions. Our union will continue to fight for forestry workers and a strong future for this critical industry."

Unifor has been actively calling on the federal government to shore up aid for workers impacted by unfair tariffs with direct income supports and training opportunities. The union has also called for regulations to enhance the industry's role in homebuilding to help strengthen the domestic market for forest products and to help address the housing crisis.

While the government's announcement refers to an "industrial strategy", Unifor cautions that, for that to be true, it would have to be considerably more comprehensive and have a structural and ongoing role for workers.

"Rejuvenating the forestry industry in every region is an ongoing dialogue that must include workers, our communities, and First Nations," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "Our industry is dynamic and innovative. Workers are eager to play an active role in the next phase of our proud history."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

