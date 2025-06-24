TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor has filed a formal complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) alleging blatant violations of federal anti-scab legislation by DHL Express Canada and calling for the maximum monetary penalties allowed under the law.

"DHL chose to bring in scabs instead of bargaining, chose to lock out its workers, and when it failed to get permission to continue using replacement workers, it decided it operates above the law — it does not," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This is a direct challenge to newly established worker protections, and it cannot go unanswered."

Since the federal anti-scab legislation came into effect on June 20, 2025, Unifor has documented numerous violations by DHL, including bussing in replacement workers and continuing to use third-party contractors for deliveries—actions that are in direct contravention of the new law.

DHL Express Canada locked out more than 2,100 Unifor members at locations across the country on June 8, prompting workers to declare strike action in response. Unifor has evidence that DHL had replacement workers in its facilities three days before the bargaining deadline—proof that the company never intended to reach a fair deal at the table.

As the lockout neared the implementation of anti-scab legislation, DHL unsuccessfully sought a special exemption from the federal government that would have allowed it to continue using scabs. Under the new law, employers in federally regulated sectors, including transportation, are prohibited from using replacement workers during legal strikes or lockouts. Violations may carry penalties of up to $100,000 per day.

In its complaint, Unifor has submitted evidence including images of busloads of replacement workers at DHL's facilities near Hamilton airport, as well as online package tracking data that indicates the continued use of third-party contractors.

"This is about holding a powerful international corporation accountable for deliberately breaking the law," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "The CIRB must act decisively and show that violating workers' rights has real and serious consequences in this country."

