Unifor donates $50,000 to Red Cross Nova Scotia and Atlantic wildfire relief

MONCTON, NB, June 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor is donating $50,000 to the Red Cross Nova Scotia and Atlantic Fires Relief fund to assist members, their families, friends and neighbours affected by the wildfires across the region.

"Unifor members in the Atlantic and across the country share our deep compassion and condolences for those who have lost their homes, and all those who have been displaced and suffered uncertainty due to the recent wildfires," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Our union is deeply rooted in the affected communities and stands with our neighbours and friends as their homes, businesses and communities are repaired and rebuilt."

More than 230 Unifor members, staff and leadership gathered in Moncton, New Brunswick on June 2 and 3, 2023 for the annual Atlantic Regional Council, the union's democratic gathering for members in the four Atlantic provinces.

"The wildfires directly impacted Unifor members who were evacuated from their homes and workplaces at IMP Aerospace and Farmers Dairy, and Unifor members at Northwood Halifax who received residents from their sister site in Bedford," said Jennifer Murray, Atlantic Regional Director. "Wildfires across the region have been volatile and severe and the union sends its solidarity and thanks to all first responders, community volunteers and all those who have offered help."

The Unifor Atlantic Regional Council contributed $25,000, which was matched by the national union.

"We are family here in the Atlantic – everyone knows someone who has been affected by these fires," said Murray.

Unifor is encouraging its local unions across Canada to contribute to the Red Cross relief fund, in solidarity with and in support of all those affected by Atlantic wildfires.

