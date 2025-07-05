Sheraton Vancouver Guildford workers prepare to strike

SURREY, BC, July 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 3000 members at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel are preparing for strike action later today.

"The employer has left us with no other choice," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Our members are the heart of the hotel, and after more than a year without a fair agreement, they are prepared to strike to demand respect and fair wages."

Exterior of the Sheraton Guildford Vancouver hotel (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor Local 3000 members voted to reject a tentative agreement with the company. The union will be in a legal strike position as of 12:45 p.m. Pacific on July 5, 2025.

The bargaining unit includes 120 full-time and 24 part-time workers, who have been without a contract since April 2024.

The Sheraton Vancouver Guildford is owned and operated by Pacific Reach Properties, a Vancouver-based investment firm with diverse holdings across real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and tech sectors.

The company has sub-contracted human resources and collective bargaining responsibilities to Hospitality Industrial Relations (HIR), a Vancouver-based multi-employer group that negotiates on behalf of various hotel and tourism operators in British Columbia.

"Wages at the Sheraton have failed to keep up with the rising cost of living in the Lower Mainland," said Adrian Burnett, President of Unifor Local 3000. "Our members are struggling to make ends meet while working for a hotel owned by a company with deep pockets. It's unacceptable."

Unifor members voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if necessary, sending a strong message to the employer that a fair deal must be secured. The union remains committed to negotiating an agreement at the table but is prepared to take strike action should an agreement not be reached.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.