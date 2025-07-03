All levels of government must confirm Alstom Thunder Bay plant as builder for TTC subway cars contractor

THUNDER BAY, ON, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is demanding all three levels of government make an open and official commitment to ensure jobs for workers at Unifor Local 1075 at the Thunder Bay Alstom plant are secured with a deal to build future TTC subway cars.

"We don't understand the hold up. Unifor has been patiently waiting for all three levels to sign on and commit to these important manufacturing jobs for Canadian workers – but so far, we haven't seen any ink on paper," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor is demanding all three levels of government make an open and official commitment to ensure jobs for workers at Unifor Local 1075 at the Thunder Bay Alstom plant are secured with a deal to build future TTC subway cars. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"The federal and provincial governments as well as the City of Toronto have committed the necessary funding and publicly declared their support for a sole-source procurement to Alstom in Thunder Bay. "

If Alstom is awarded the contract, Unifor members would build the 55 new subway cars, intended to replace the current cars on the Bloor-Danforth line, which will reach their 30-year life service line next year.

The federal government has indicated its support for the transit to be build in Canada, at the Thunder Bay facility including in Nov. 2024 when it announced $758 million in federal funding to support this transit project.

In April, Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged Toronto to have its subway cars manufactured at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay and to consider a sole-source deal with Alstom to support provincial workers, amid Donald Trump's ongoing trade war.

At that time, Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria sent a letter to Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow requesting the procurement be sole-sourced to Alstom Thunder Bay.

In June, Chow announced her support for the sole-source procurement to Alstom in Thunder Bay.

In response to U.S. tariffs, Toronto had already moved in March to bar American firms from bidding on contracts.

"And yet here we are, still waiting with workers at Thunder Bay facing layoffs. If there was ever a time to use Canadian procurement dollars to support Canadians and, in this case, Canadian-built transit it is now," said Payne.

"We need procurement policies to match the intentions we have been clearly hearing from our political leaders."

In January, Ontario committed to spend nearly $500 million to refurbish 181 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches, which is expected to support hundreds of jobs for at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay.

"With the ongoing trade war, Made-in-Canada has never been so important," said Unifor Unifor Local 1075 President Justin Roberts.

"Our members are highly skilled and ready to build this transit. This should be a no-brainer given the times we are in. Let's get these subway cars built here at home."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

To arrange interviews via Zoom or Facetime please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or 416-938-6157 (cell).