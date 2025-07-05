Sheraton Vancouver Guildford workers on strike for fair wages

SURREY, BC, July 5, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 140 hotel workers at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford hotel began strike action today after failing to reach a fair collective agreement with their employer.

"Our members deserve better and are trying to catch up," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These workers kept the doors open during some of the most challenging years in hospitality. Now, they're standing together to demand better wages in the face of a skyrocketing cost of living in the Lower Mainland. This strike is about fairness, respect, and economic justice."

Exterior of the Sheraton Guildford Vancouver hotel (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor Local 3000 members at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford have been without a contract since April 2024. After more than a year of bargaining, workers voted to reject a tentative agreement and began legal strike action at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on July 5,2025.

"This hotel runs because of our members—and they're done waiting for a fair deal," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "They're taking a stand not just for themselves, but for all hospitality workers who deserve better pay and respect on the job."

The Sheraton Vancouver Guildford is owned by Pacific Reach Properties, a Vancouver-based investment firm with holdings in real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and tech.

The company outsources its labour negotiations to Hospitality Industrial Relations (HIR), a third-party group that bargains on behalf of hotel operators across the province.

"Wages at this hotel have flatlined while rent, groceries, and gas have soared," said Adrian Burnett, President of Unifor Local 3000. "Our members are scraping by while a wealthy ownership group tries to nickel-and-dime them. This strike is the direct result of that imbalance."

Unifor Local 3000 represents 120 full-time and 24 part-time workers at the hotel, including room attendants, front desk staff, banquet servers, kitchen workers, and maintenance workers.

The union says it remains open to productive talks but warns the strike will continue until a fair deal is on the table.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.