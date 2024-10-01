Unifor applauds government action on unfair Chinese EV, steel and aluminum imports

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor applauds the implementation of a 100% tariff on imported Chinese EV vehicles, effective today, and looks forward to the imposition of 25% tariffs on unfair imports of targeted Chinese steel and aluminum products, effective October 22, 2024.

"Unifor welcomes the federal government's actions to address the structural trade imbalance with China, and to establish temporary guardrails for jobs and industries that will prove vital to Canada's own industrial development and clean growth economy," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Minister Freeland is clearly heeding the calls and concerns of workers on this issue."

In addition to tariffs, Unifor fully expects the Canadian government to effectively enforce laws prohibiting the importation of goods made with forced labour, including from China. China is alleged to be in violation of numerous international labour conventions, with reports suggesting it is complicit in major human rights violations including the use of forced labour.

"The record on enforcement to prevent the importation of products made by forced labour is abysmal and it's past time for action to be taken," said Payne.

The union backs the surtax on imported Chinese vehicles as a necessary preventative measure to protect Canadian autoworkers against unfair imports, while factories continue to retool toward EV production.

In prior recommendations, Unifor strongly supported the additional 25% tariff on imports of steel and aluminum products from China, a move that will further aid thousands of Unifor members producing goods that have had to unfairly compete with Chinese-made goods.

"These special tariffs on Chinese imported goods are needed to curb unfair trade, protect the jobs of Canadian workers, and solidify Canadian industry," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "For years, Canadian steel and aluminum workers have faced job insecurity, including job losses, brought on by a rise in low-cost, over-produced, goods exported to Canada from China."

Finance Canada is currently undertaking a third public consultation, examining the application of special surtaxes on imported critical minerals, batteries, and other clean energy technologies under section 53 of the Customs Tariff.

In the union's recommendations during prior government consultations on Chinese trade practices in electric vehicles Unifor recommended a federal tariff of 100% above MFN rate on all new energy vehicles imported from China. Unifor also recommended a 25% tariff above MFN rate on battery products and battery-related components of importance to Canada.

