TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The unjust imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods by U.S. President Donald Trump is an economic call-to-arms for Canada says Unifor.

"After months of taunts and threats that have already hurt investment decisions and jobs in Canada, Trump has fired the first shot in a full-on trade war and now every Canadian politician, business leader, worker and resident must fight back," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Trump has seriously misjudged the resolve and unity of Canadians, and he has misjudged how damaging this trade war will be for American workers."

Protect Canadian Jobs (CNW Group/Unifor)

The Trump administration has imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian goods and 10% tariff on energy imported to the U.S. starting today.

"These tariffs will hurt working people with higher prices for everyday goods, destroy jobs on both sides of the border and have devastating consequences for highly integrated manufacturing sectors, including auto, across Canada and the U.S.," said Payne. "Today our trade relationship forever changed with the U.S. and now we must invest in ourselves, redefine international trade relationships, and build a new, more resilient economy."

Unifor has called for all levels of government and industry to step up and coordinate a response to the continued tariff threats on targeted Canadian industries including auto, steel and aluminum, wood products, copper and others.

Read Unifor's recommendations on tariff response and economic measures here.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.