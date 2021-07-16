TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Regional air transportation is crucial to local economic growth, the movement of goods and the connectivity of Canadians across the country. The pandemic has had major repercussions on regional air transportation ecosystems, affecting local economies and businesses from coast to coast to coast. The Government of Canada is aware of the impacts such a crisis has had and wants to foster access to air transportation while also supporting regional ecosystems, which are essential to regional economic development.

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint–Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, is announcing, during a visit to Trois–Rivières, a total of $7,889,845 in financial support for the Ville de Trois-Rivières and the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport.

Another announcement is, in fact, being made simultaneously, in the Outaouais region for the Gatineau–Ottawa Executive Airport, by Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

Details on the contributions are as follows:

The Ville de Trois-Rivières owns the Trois-Rivières Airport, which is managed by Innovation et Développement économique Trois-Rivières (IDE Trois-Rivières), an NPO mandated by the Ville de Trois-Rivières to support and coordinate economic development across the territory. The Ville de Trois-Rivières is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $4M to expand and modernize the airport terminal. The assistance from CED will enable the airport to construct a LEED building and acquire passenger security and airport maintenance equipment.

The Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport (AEGO), owned by the Ville de Gatineau, has a mission to foster regional economic development. Mandated by the Ville de Gatineau to manage, promote and operate airport infrastructure, the AEGO is receiving a non–repayable contribution of $3,889,845 to develop the airport. CED's assistance will make it possible to add a roadway parallel to the landing strip and expand the terminal.

Regional air transportation is key to the economic development of communities and businesses right across Canada. It is essential to connecting Canadians living in rural and remote communities to urban centres, delivering Canadian goods to the global market and welcoming international visitors to all parts of the country, when it is safe to do so.

"It is important to protect our regional air transportation networks for the thousands of tourists who use them, the thousands of workers employed by this sector, and the many businesses and communities that depend on it. Air connectivity makes our regions accessible to Canadians who want to settle there and is essential to move our businesses' products to their destination markets. This connectivity is part of our plan to kickstart Canada's economy and ensure healthy, strong and inclusive growth."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We are committed to economic development in our regions. This investment in the Trois-Rivières airport will make it possible to support key players in the Mauricie economy, in addition to improving the airport's infrastructure and maintaining airport activities."

François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"For many years now, I have been working with the Gatineau airport to further develop this economic jewel in the Gatineau region. I acknowledge the efforts made by the airport's board of directors and management to continue with the necessary work to diversify operations. Through these investments, this highly strategic infrastructure will enable our region to diversify its economy while benefitting from enhanced facilities."

Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

