Total investment of $146 million for construction of projects designed for active residents 55 and over

BOISBRIAND, QC, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Official ground-breaking ceremonies were held yesterday for two new real estate developments by EMD-Batimo. Part of the Lib banner, which is rapidly expanding in Québec and Ontario, these residential complexes designed for active individuals aged 55 and over are being built in Pointe-Claire and Mont-Saint-Hilaire. Delivery of the two large-scale developments is slated for spring 2026.

From left to right: Guy Dallaire, Vice President, Corporate and Private Banking, Banque Nationale du Canada Benoit Lemieux, President, Groupe BCL An Bang, Senior Manager, Corporate Services, Real Estate Financing, Banque Nationale du Canada Benoit Fiset, Vice President Construction, EMD-Batimo Francis Charron, President, EMD-Batimo Group Gerald Issenman, President, CSLBC / Cote St. Luc Building Corporation Inc. Katherine Issenman, Director, Business Development, CSLBC / Cote St. Luc Building Corporation Inc. David Bédard-Barrette, Associate Architect, TLA Jean-Nicolas Leroy-Audy, Project Manager, EMD-Batimo (CNW Group/EMD-Batimo) From left to right: David Bédard-Barrette, Associate Architect, TLA Benoit Fiset, Vice President Construction, EMD-Batimo Evelyne Sauvé, Project Manager, EMD-Batimo Marc-André Guertin, Mayor of Mont-Saint-Hilaire Francis Charron, President, EMD-Batimo Group Philippe Préfontaine Racine, Senior Account Manager, BMO Ryan Alameddine, Senior Relationship Manager, Real Estate Financing, BMO Benoit Lemieux, President, Groupe BCL (CNW Group/EMD-Batimo)

Situated at 325 Hymus Boulevard in Pointe-Claire, on Montréal's West Island, Lib Hymus will deliver an unparalleled residential experience combining the vibrancy of city life with the tranquillity of a verdant setting. Located in a 10-storey building within easy reach of public transit routes and the full range of services, the 205 rental condos (ranging from 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom units) emphasize comfort, elegance and high-quality materials.

Lib Mont-Saint-Hilaire, meanwhile, is being built in the Montérégie region, at 505 Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard, and will offer breathtaking views of the mountain of the same name. The 4-storey building will feature 132 rental condos, ranging from 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom units. This uniquely attractive development is conveniently located near shopping, with its primary appeal factor being the peace and quiet afforded by the plentiful surrounding green spaces.

Information sessions are scheduled for the winter, followed by the opening of the rental offices in the spring of 2025. You can now sign up for the VIP list on the website libliving.ca to receive exclusive updates and take advantage of special pre-launch rates.

An innovative concept targeting the needs of active retired and semi-retired residents

Aimed at a customer base consisting of young retirees and semi-retirees, the Lib concept is designed to meet the specific needs of active people aged 55 and over who are looking to sell their home but not yet ready to make the move to a seniors' residence. Besides ensuring peace of mind and safety, Lib residential complexes promote active, social living with their many versatile, unifying common spaces, which vary depending on the project: a large welcoming lounge, a gym and billiards room, community kitchen for sharing meals with family or friends, swimming pool, inner courtyard, patio spaces with barbecues, and more. Featuring elegant, contemporary design and abundant natural light, every Lib unit will include five appliances, electricity, hot water, air conditioning, cable TV and high-speed Internet in the rental price.

Sustainable real estate development and economic benefits

A number of measures are being implemented to ensure compliance with environmental standards for new-building construction. These include siting that maximizes sun exposure and natural light, as well as inner courtyards and plantings around the buildings to reduce heat islands. The projects' locations, close to shopping and services, have also been carefully considered to emphasize walkability rather than car use. Optimal air quality, tailored lighting, durable materials, and energy efficiency: every detail has been designed to create harmonious and environmentally-friendly living spaces

With an estimated value of $146 million, the two projects will create some 200 jobs during the construction phase, which will last 20 months. Once completed, the rental complexes will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual revenues for the cities of Pointe-Claire and Mont-Saint-Hilaire. The first Lib complex, Lib Aylmer, is already open in Gatineau, Quebec. The nearby Lib Kanata, in Ontario, will see its first residents move in during 2027. The company previously developed two Lib complexes in Boisbriand and Pointe-Claire. These experiences have helped refine and optimize the Lib concept, enhancing its appeal and relevance.

"We are very proud to announce the start of construction on these latest residential projects under the Lib banner. Much more than simple rental condo developments, these complexes will be a perfect match for residents' lifestyles and desires. They will enjoy an exceptional environment, close to services and leisure facilities. Our decision to expand the Lib banner into multiple markets is in keeping with our strategic vision. With our vertically integrated structure combining the roles of developer, builder and operator, we are able to deliver a product of high quality, controlling every step of the project and, above all, satisfying our customers' most exacting expectations." – Francis Charron, President, EMD-Batimo Group

About EMD-Batimo

EMD-Batimo has been a leading player in the Québec construction and real estate industry since 1994, specializing in multi-residential complexes (conventional and 55+) and retirement residences as well as social and affordable housing. Attentive to the needs of its customers, the group offers them unique, distinctive products that meet their needs. With more than 10 000 units built or under development, EMD-Batimo stands out for its vertical integration, the use of AI, and its commitment to responsible ESG practices.

