EMD-Batimo Group celebrates 30 years of innovation and excellence in the construction and real estate industry

Company renews its commitment to diversified housing solutions, technological innovation and sustainability best practices

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - EMD-Batimo Group, a leader in Québec's construction and real estate industry, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year. The company, founded in 1994 by Marc Dubuc, with Francis Charron joining early on, has long stood out for its vertically integrated, innovative approach, with a portfolio of more than 60 residential projects that today represents some $3.2 billion in property value. Earlier this year, EMD-Batimo reached the milestone figure of 10 000 housing units built or under development, including multi-residential complexes and retirement residences, as well as social and affordable housing.

"We are extremely proud, as a company, of how far we've come over the last 30 years," says Francis Charron, President, EMD-Batimo Group. "Our success is built on our capacity to anticipate market needs, to continually innovate, and forge strong relationships with partners and clients. We are more committed than ever to developing housing solutions of the highest quality, while embracing best practices in sustainability to meet the challenges of the future." He adds: "We look forward to the next steps in our growth journey and to helping deliver sustainable and affordable housing. With Québec facing a housing deficit of the order of 860 000 units to be built by 2030, we are determined to play a leading role in fulfilling that vital need."

The company's vertically integrated structure, whereby it combines the roles of developer, builder and operator, gives it complete control over projects while optimizing returns and minimizing risk. This approach enables EMD-Batimo to cater precisely to its customers' needs, creating distinctive living environments adapted to the communities it serves, while ensuring exceptional standards of quality at every stage.

Strategic partnerships consolidating recognized expertise

Over the years, EMD-Batimo has surrounded itself with financial and institutional partners with thorough knowledge of the industry, enabling it to successfully complete large-scale projects. These partnerships have helped it strengthen its leadership position and expand into new areas. This year, for example, marks the 10th anniversary of the company's partnership with Chartwell. Together, the two organizations have completed 15 projects with a total of 4 025 units and a market value of $1.1 billion.

Steering growth through a commitment to innovation and sustainability

EMD-Batimo stands out as a pioneer thanks to its data-driven approach, which delivers in-depth predictive market analyses and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in decision-making processes. Thanks to this strategy, the company can optimize every step in the project process, from design to operation, minimizing risks and maximizing returns.

"Bringing AI into the construction equation means we can make more informed decisions based on data," explains Marc Dubuc, President, EMD Construction. "By optimizing design, handling energy simulations and making project analyses easier, AI is enhancing our efficiency while enriching the work that our people do."

Embracing ESG principles

EMD-Batimo has pledged to adhere to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. By adopting sustainability best practices, the company is reducing its carbon footprint and improving the energy efficiency of its projects, and in so doing helping to build more resilient and inclusive communities.

Future outlook

Over the next ten years, the company intends to continue its expansion, notably in Ontario, targeting completion of 2 000 new housing units annually. It is leveraging its data-driven approach to tackle industry challenges and meet the pressing need for housing in Canada. Twenty years ago, EMD-Batimo developed a turnkey concept for construction of some 50 daycare centres, meeting budgets and deadlines. Today, it is applying that same approach to build affordable housing, responding to a critical need.

About EMD-Batimo Group

EMD-Batimo has been a leading player in the Québec construction and real estate industry since 1994, specializing in multi-residential complexes (conventional and 55+) and retirement residences as well as social and affordable housing. Attentive to the needs of its customers, the group offers them unique, distinctive products that meet their needs. With more than 10 000 units built or under development, EMD-Batimo stands out for its vertical integration, the use of AI, and its commitment to responsible ESG practices.

