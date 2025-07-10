Inspirational residential concept emphasizes wellness, freedom and quality of life for the 55+ lifestyle

VAUDREUIL-DORION, QC, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The official ground-breaking ceremony for the new Lib Vaudreuil-Dorion residential complex by EMD-Batimo was held on July 8. True to the vision of the Lib banner, which is rapidly expanding across Québec and Ontario, this seventh complex is intended for people aged 55 and over, young retirees and semi-retirees who want to sell their home but are not ready to move into a seniors' residence.

The 14-storey building located at 1435 Émile-Bouchard Street will feature 187 all-inclusive rental condos ranging from one to three bedrooms. Each apartment will be spacious, bright and elegant, and the rental price will include five appliances, as well as electricity, hot water, air conditioning, cable and high-speed Internet. Lib Vaudreuil-Dorion will also offer a wide range of common spaces to encourage an active social life: a lounge with views, a culinary space, a gym, a swimming pool, an outdoor courtyard with barbecues, a billiards room and much more. The complex is scheduled to open in fall 2026.

"This project fully mirrors our vision of creating stimulating and sustainable living environments for people aged 55 and over," says Francis Charron, President of EMD-Batimo Group. "With our vertically integrated structure combining the roles of developer, builder and operator, we are able to deliver a product of high quality, while controlling every step of the project." He adds: "The involvement of partners like Chartwell and La Caisse reflects our commitment to building living environments that measure up to our customers' expectations."

Chartwell and EMD-Batimo: A growing partnership in Vaudreuil-Dorion

Adjacent to the new Lib Vaudreuil-Dorion, Phase 2 of the Chartwell Le Prescott retirement residence will be completed in 2026. Developed in collaboration with EMD-Batimo, which oversaw its design and construction, this 12-storey building will add 247 apartments, including 24 care studios for residents with loss of autonomy, a lounge with panoramic views, and landscaped outdoor areas. When completed, the residence will have more than 600 units, including the existing condominium building. Chartwell and EMD-Batimo have been partners for over a decade and are once again combining their respective areas of expertise to offer forward-looking, well-designed living environments for seniors.

Lib Vaudreuil-Dorion: Responsible construction with tangible benefits

The Lib Vaudreuil-Dorion project represents a total investment of $76 million. At the peak of development, it will create more than 100 jobs and generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual spinoffs for the municipality of Vaudreuil-Dorion. The project, which will take 22 months to complete, anticipates that excavation will be completed in July, followed by the pouring of the first concrete slabs. The rental office will open in the fall of 2025. Starting today, anyone can join the VIP list on the lelib.ca website to receive exclusive communications and access to pre-launch offers.

"The arrival of the Lib complex enhances Vaudreuil-Dorion's already dynamic residential offering by introducing a modern, well-designed, and perfectly located living environment," adds Guy Pilon, Mayor of Vaudreuil-Dorion. "Within walking distance of shops, essential services, the Croisée building — home to several community organizations —, the André-Chagnon multisport centre and the municipal hub — which includes the library and public square —, this project contributes to building a human-scale city where our 55+ residents can fully enjoy their neighbourhood. I would like to thank the project partners for choosing Vaudreuil-Dorion as the site for this inspiring new complex."

A response to changing housing needs

Statistics Canada data (2021 census), adjusted to 2024 market forecasts, show that 30.7% of the population of Vaudreuil-Dorion and the surrounding area is aged 65 and over. The project has been designed to respond to this demographic reality and to the growing demand for housing suited to an active clientele. Located in the heart of a vibrant neighbourhood, the complex will offer direct access to a wide range of amenities and services: shops, restaurants, community spaces, parks, sports facilities, cultural attractions, transit hubs, CLSCs, pharmacies, grocery stores, shopping centres, as well as the future Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital and more.

About EMD-Batimo

EMD-Batimo has been a leading player in the Québec construction and real estate industry since 1994, specializing in multiresidential complexes (conventional and 55+) and retirement residences as well as social and affordable housing. Attentive to the needs of its customers, the group offers them unique, distinctive products that meet their expectations. With more than 10,000 units built or under development, EMD-Batimo stands out for its vertical integration, the use of AI, and its commitment to responsible ESG practices.

