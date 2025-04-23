MONTREAL, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - As the Habs reignite playoff fever, EMD-Batimo and 1111 Atwater are joining forces with a legendary hockey figure: Guy Carbonneau, the last captain to hoist the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1993. "I had the honour of wearing the 'C' on my chest. I've felt the pressure, but above all, the passion of Montreal. Now, it's your turn!" – Guy Carbonneau

Watch the video narrated by Guy Carbonneau here: https://youtu.be/lrT7W172ywA

EMD-Batimo cheer on the Habs (CNW Group/EMD-Batimo)

Just a block away from the legendary Forum, 1111 Atwater stands as a beacon of Montreal pride. From its heights, the Habs colours shine brightly—an homage to the ghosts of the past and to the values we share: team spirit, pushing limits, and passion. Night after night, the lights of 1111 Atwater will glow red, white, and blue as a show of unwavering support for a team ready to write a new chapter in its history. "As a passionate hockey fan, supporting the Habs in our own way is also a statement of our deep connection to Montreal's culture and history. 1111 Atwater embodies that commitment, contributing to the city's legacy through an exceptional project", says Francis Charron, President of EMD-Batimo Group.

To share this news on social media, please use: @EMD-Batimo (Facebook) and @EMD-Batimo (LinkedIn)

About

EMD-Batimo has been a leading player in the Quebec construction and real estate industry since 1994, specializing in multi-residential complexes (conventional and 55+) and retirement residences as well as social and affordable housing. With more than 10 000 units built or under development, the company embraces a thoughtful, human-focused, and sustainable approach.

A prestigious project in downtown Montreal, 1111 Atwater offers exceptional architecture and the exclusivity of high-rise living. Developed by EMD-Batimo and recipient of numerous international awards, it stands out with breathtaking city views, refined design, luxurious common areas, and an iconic location.

Credits

Visuals and production: Dronestudio Inc.

Audiovisual consultant and provider: Productions Point A and Groupe Nord-Scène

SOURCE EMD-Batimo

Media Contact: Josée Massicotte, [email protected], 514-915-0511