VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt-Change of Business

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the market close Tuesday, September 26, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business pursuant to Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors September 14, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 27, 2023, the common shares of Orex Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

18,739,804 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: REX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 68616X209 (new)

________________________________________

V TEN CAPITAL CORP. ("VTEN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's prospectus dated August 9, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 11, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System. The common shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and immediately halted on the effective date stated below.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on September 27, 2023. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on September, 27, 2023. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

7,002,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 5,002,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: VTEN.P CUSIP Number: 918391103 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for five years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated August 9, 2023.

Company Contact: Kevin Bottomley Company Address: Suite 904 – 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2 Company Phone Number: 778-389-9933 Company Email Address: [email protected]



Seeking QT primarily in these Sector(s): Mining

________________________________________

23/09/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of an option to earn an undivided 70% interest in the Great Burnt property (the "Property") in Newfoundland. In the event that the option is exercised and a joint venture is formed between the Company and vendor, if either party has its interest in the Property diluted to less than 10.0%, such interest will be converted to a NSR of 2.0% less any existing royalties that the Property is subject to.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($)







CONSIDERATION $40,000 15,000,000 Common Shares $2,500,000 over 3

years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 17, 2023, August 30, 2023, and September 25, 2023.

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an amendment (the "Amendment") to an option agreement dated July 24, 2020 (the "Original Agreement") between Bold Ventures Inc. (the "Company") and an arms length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company will continue to have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Traxxin Gold Project, located 130 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company must now pay the Optionor by the extended date of August 23, 2024: (i) an aggregate of $130,000 in cash (reduced by $20,000); (ii) issue aggregate of 1,700,000 common shares (increased by 700,000 shares); and (iii) incur $250,000 of exploration expenditures (already satisfied), to earn a 100% interest. On exercise of the option, the Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the property, of which the Company has the right to buy-back half of such NSR granted (1%) for $1,000,000 cash payment.

All other terms under the Original Agreement remain unchanged.

For further information, please refer to the Exchange bulletin dated August 19, 2020, and the Company's news releases dated September 13, 2023, August 24, 2020, July 31, 2020 and June 18, 2020.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed advance of up to US$12,000,000 principal amount in the form of a Promissory Note dated September 18, 2023 (the "Advance") issued to Auramet International, Inc. (the "Lender"). Maturing on December 18, 2023, the Advance will bear interest rate of 12% per annum. Additionally, the Company is required to pay a 2.3% arrangement fee of the principal amount.

Furthermore, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 550,000 bonus warrants to the Lender, each exercisable into one common share at $1.24 per share for a period of one year from issuance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 6 and September 18, 2023.

________________________________________

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective February 3, 2022, the Exchange has consented to a replacement of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture"). The Company is not receiving any new additional funds.

Original Convertible Debenture

Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant at $0.40 per share of the principal outstanding.



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common shares and one-half common share purchase warrant at $0.15 per share of the principal outstanding.



Original Convertible Debenture

Forced Conversion Right: Forced conversion of the debentures should the daily VWAP of the Company's shares be greater than $1.20 for any 10 consecutive trading days.



Replacement

Convertible Debenture Forced

Conversion Right: Forced conversion of the debentures should the daily VWAP of the Company's shares be greater than $0.90 for any 10 consecutive trading days.



Original Convertible Debenture

Maturity Date and Underlying

Warrant Expiry Date: October 27, 2025



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Maturity Date and

Underlying Warrant Expiry Date: October 27, 2026



Original Convertible Debenture

Warrant Exercise Price: Each whole warrant is exercisable at the price of $0.60



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Warrant Exercise

Price: Each whole warrant is exercisable at the price of $0.25





The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $4,334,000, which is the full amount from the Original Convertible Debenture. All other details of the Replacement Convertible Debenture remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debenture.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 20, 2023

________________________________________

CLIP MONEY INC. ("CLIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered and

Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Equity Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 28,596,826 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 CAD per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

Convertible Debenture Private Placement:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 12, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $6,132,271 USD or equivalent of $8,231,348 CAD (of which $1,032,271 USD or $1,385,618 CAD equivalent was from an existing convertible note).



Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 31,659,031 common shares at $0.26 CAD per share of principal outstanding, at any time prior to maturity.



Maturity date: September 21, 2028



Warrants: N/A



Interest rate: 8.0% per annum payable at the maturity date.



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 22, 2023, confirming closing of both private placements.

________________________________________

COMPASS VENTURE INC. ("CVI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:35 a.m. PST, Sept. 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated October 14, 2020 and August 31, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the second extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,476,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 25, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 25, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,015,000 non-flow through shares and 2,037,000 flow-through shares with 1,526,000 purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 14, 2020.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2023 and September 22, 2023.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 14, 2023, and May 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for an 18 month period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $20,000 N/A 400,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of an agreement dated September 9, 2023, between Tyko Resources Inc. ("Tyko", a 100% owner subsidiary of the Company) and two arm's length parties (the "Moshkinabi Vendors") to acquire 100% interest in Moshkinabi Project and separate agreement dated September 9, 2023, to acquire 100% interest in Faries Lake Project between the Tyko and two arm's length parties (the "Faries Vendors").

By way of consideration, the Company will provide the following consideration to Moshkinabi Vendors:

1. $50,000 cash, 2. 2 million common shares of the company as follows:

- 0.8 million common shares issued at closing,

- 0.4 million shares issued 4 months from closing,

- 0.4 million shares issued 8 months from closing, and

- 0.4 million shares issued 12 months from closing.

By way of consideration, the Company will provide the following consideration to Faries Vendors:

1. $50,000 cash, 2. 0.3 million common shares of the Company issued at closing.

The Company has the right, to purchase half of the NSR by way of a one-time payment to the Faries Vendors of $1,500,000, reducing the NSR rate payable to the Faries Vendors from 2.0% to 1.0% for the Faries Lake Project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 11, 2023.

________________________________________

PREMIER DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("PDH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:25 a.m. PST, Sept. 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:24 a.m. PST, Sept. 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 01, 2020 the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 57,567,800 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2023



New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 57,567,800 common shares, with 57,567,800 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective Sep 28, 2020.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 12, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]