VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1360

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CERT 2 CERRADO GOLD INC. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1361

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) WAGR 2 CHAMPION GAMING GROUP INC. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'

Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1362

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) DOC 1 CLOUDMD

SOFTWARE &

SERVICES INC. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'

Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1363

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GROW 2 CO2 GRO INC. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1364

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) IMPT 2 IMPACT

DEVELOPMENT

GROUP INC. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1365

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) JUMP 1 LEVELJUMP

HEALTHCARE CORP. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1366

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) MCX 2 MCX TECHNOLOGIES

CORPORATION Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1367

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) NZN 2 NEVADA ZINC

CORPORATION Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1368

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) NEWU 2 NEWTOPIA INC. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1369

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) NXO 2 NEXOPTIC

TECHNOLOGY CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1370

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) PCLO 1 PHARMACIELO LTD. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1371

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) RP 2 REPLICEL LIFE

SCIENCES INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1372

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SNS 2 SELECT SANDS

CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1373

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SPP 2 SPOT COFFEE

(CANADA) LTD. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1374

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) STER 2 STEER

TECHNOLOGIES INC. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'

Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1375

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) MIT 2 THE MINT

CORPORATION Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1376

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbols Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) VOL VOL.WT.A 2 VOLATUS

AEROSPACE CORP. Audited annual financial statements for

the year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'

Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1377

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) TFM 2 TRANSFORMA

RESOURCES

CORPORATION Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1378

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ZONE 2 ZONETAIL INC. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1379

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) YOO 2 YANGAROO INC. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1380

Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. ("FRDY.H")

[formerly Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. ("FRDY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated March 1, 2024 between the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Friday's Dog Inc. ("SpinCo"), pursuant to which the parties completed a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

The Exchange has been advised that the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") approved the Plan of Arrangement at a special meeting of the Shareholders held on April 12, 2024 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement on April 24, 2024.

The Plan of Arrangement closed on May 8, 2024.

Under the Plan of Arrangement, the Company (i) renamed and redesignated the Company's existing common shares (the "Old Common Shares") as Class A common shares (each, a "Class A Share"); (ii) created a new class of common shares (each, a "New Common Share"); (iii) exchanged each Class A Share for one New Common Share and 0.5224665464294289 of a common share of SpinCo (each whole share, a "SpinCo Share"); and (iv) cancelled the Class A Shares.

No SpinCo Shares will be listed on the Exchange at this time.

The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Company's management information circular dated March 7, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile. For additional information, please also refer to the Company's press release dated May 8, 2024.

Substitutional Listing

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Company's shareholders who previously held the Old Common Shares had their Old Common Shares redesignatedc850f2b as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one-for-one basis for New Common Shares. Accordingly, the New Common Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Delist

In connection with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Common Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Thursday, May 9, 2024 the Old Common Shares of the Company will be delisted.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective Friday, May 9, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of Friday, May 9, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from FRDY to FRDY.H. There is no change in the Company's name and no consolidation of capital. The CUSIP number will change as indicated below. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

The Company is classified as a "Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses" company (NAICS: 454110)

Capitalization: Unlimited New Common Shares with no par value of which

84,069,352 New Common Shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 4,681,485 New Common Shares will remain in escrow

under a pre-existing escrow agreement

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: FRDY.H (same symbol but with .H added)

CUSIP Number: 357920107 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1381

CASTLECAP CAPITAL INC. ("CSTL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Friday, May 10, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1382

FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ("FRXI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, May 14, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 16, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 16, 2024.

TRADE DATES

May 14, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 15, 2024

May 15, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 16, 2024

May 16, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 16, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1383

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 7, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 10, 2024, the common shares of Norden Crown Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,302,449 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: NOCR (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 6555PC301 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1384

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR") ("AGMR.WT.A") ("AGMR.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's Prospectus Supplement to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 9, 2022 dated April 18, 2024 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut and Labrador under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System on November 10, 2022.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on April 24, 2024 for gross proceeds of $9,640,282.

Offering: 87,638,928 Units (including over-allotment option of 5,820,428 Units).



Unit Price: $0.11 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one class A common share and

one class A common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: 87,638,928 share purchase warrants to purchase 87,638,928 class A

common shares, with each warrant being exercisable into one class A

common share at $0.135 per share until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on

April 24, 2028.



Agent(s): Eight Capital and SCP Resource Finance LP.



Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $537,873.42 in cash and 3,259,838 Broker Warrants,

with each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Unit at $0.11 per Unit

for a period of 24 months form prospectus offering closing.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 10, 2024, the class A common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Metal Ore Mining" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: up to 97,854,926 warrants created and authorized, of which

87,638,928 are issued and outstanding.



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.135 per class A common share until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on

April 24, 2028.



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: AGMR.WT.B



CUSIP Number: 828042135

The Warrants are governed by the terms of an indenture executed on April 24, 2024, between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, as warrant agent pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated April 18, 2024. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one class A common share of the Company at a price of $0.135 per share until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 24, 2028.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated on April 18, 2024, which is filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated April 16, 2024, April 19, 2024 and April 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN V2024-1385

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) NU.H

NEUTRISCI

INTERNATIONAL INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/12/31















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1386

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) TVR.H

TRI-RIVER

VENTURES INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/12/31















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/05/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1387

EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2024:

Number of Shares: 61,464,496 shares

Purchase Price: $0.02 per share

Warrants: 61,464,496 share purchase warrants to purchase 61,464,496 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of 5 years

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 4 61,464,496 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N.A. N.A.

The Company issued a news release on May 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1388

JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 23, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $2,755,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.13 per share.



Maturity date: April 29, 2027. The Company will have the option to extend the maturity date,

subject to Exchange approval.





Interest rate: 10% per annum. Any settlement of interest in shares will be subject.

to Exchange approval .

Number of Placee: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Debenture

Amount





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 $2,755,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 29, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1389

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 11, 2024:

Number of Shares: 4,444,443 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.225 per common share

Warrants: 4,444,443 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,444,443 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $34,999.98 N/A 155,555

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1390

TIER ONE SILVER INC. ("TSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,603,600 shares

Purchase Price: $0.14 per share

Warrants: 10,603,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,603,600 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.25 for a one - year period, subject to an acceleration clause

Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 457,143









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,036.72 N/A 321,691

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of one year from the date of the issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 24, 2024 and May 1, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1391

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,935,710 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $345,500.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 7 $320,000 $0.07 4,571,425

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1392

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:25 p.m. PST, May 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1393

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 8, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]