TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 08, 2024, 23:41 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1360
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
CERT
|
2
|
CERRADO GOLD INC.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1361
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
WAGR
|
2
|
CHAMPION GAMING GROUP INC.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1362
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
DOC
|
1
|
CLOUDMD
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1363
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
GROW
|
2
|
CO2 GRO INC.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1364
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
IMPT
|
2
|
IMPACT
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1365
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
JUMP
|
1
|
LEVELJUMP
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1366
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
MCX
|
2
|
MCX TECHNOLOGIES
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1367
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
NZN
|
2
|
NEVADA ZINC
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1368
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
NEWU
|
2
|
NEWTOPIA INC.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1369
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
NXO
|
2
|
NEXOPTIC
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1370
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
PCLO
|
1
|
PHARMACIELO LTD.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1371
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
RP
|
2
|
REPLICEL LIFE
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1372
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
SNS
|
2
|
SELECT SANDS
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1373
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
SPP
|
2
|
SPOT COFFEE
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1374
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
STER
|
2
|
STEER
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1375
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
MIT
|
2
|
THE MINT
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1376
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbols
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
VOL
VOL.WT.A
|
2
|
VOLATUS
|
Audited annual financial statements for
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1377
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
TFM
|
2
|
TRANSFORMA
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1378
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
ZONE
|
2
|
ZONETAIL INC.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1379
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
YOO
|
2
|
YANGAROO INC.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1380
Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. ("FRDY.H")
[formerly Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. ("FRDY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan of Arrangement
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated March 1, 2024 between the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Friday's Dog Inc. ("SpinCo"), pursuant to which the parties completed a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").
The Exchange has been advised that the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") approved the Plan of Arrangement at a special meeting of the Shareholders held on April 12, 2024 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement on April 24, 2024.
The Plan of Arrangement closed on May 8, 2024.
Under the Plan of Arrangement, the Company (i) renamed and redesignated the Company's existing common shares (the "Old Common Shares") as Class A common shares (each, a "Class A Share"); (ii) created a new class of common shares (each, a "New Common Share"); (iii) exchanged each Class A Share for one New Common Share and 0.5224665464294289 of a common share of SpinCo (each whole share, a "SpinCo Share"); and (iv) cancelled the Class A Shares.
No SpinCo Shares will be listed on the Exchange at this time.
The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Company's management information circular dated March 7, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile. For additional information, please also refer to the Company's press release dated May 8, 2024.
Substitutional Listing
In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Company's shareholders who previously held the Old Common Shares had their Old Common Shares redesignatedc850f2b as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one-for-one basis for New Common Shares. Accordingly, the New Common Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Friday, May 10, 2024.
Delist
In connection with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Common Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Thursday, May 9, 2024 the Old Common Shares of the Company will be delisted.
Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective Friday, May 9, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of Friday, May 9, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from FRDY to FRDY.H. There is no change in the Company's name and no consolidation of capital. The CUSIP number will change as indicated below. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
The Company is classified as a "Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses" company (NAICS: 454110)
Capitalization: Unlimited New Common Shares with no par value of which
84,069,352 New Common Shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares: 4,681,485 New Common Shares will remain in escrow
under a pre-existing escrow agreement
Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol: FRDY.H (same symbol but with .H added)
CUSIP Number: 357920107 (NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1381
CASTLECAP CAPITAL INC. ("CSTL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Friday, May 10, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1382
FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ("FRXI.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, May 14, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 16, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 16, 2024.
TRADE DATES
May 14, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 16, 2024
May 16, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 16, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1383
NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 7, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening May 10, 2024, the common shares of Norden Crown Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
5,302,449 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: NOCR (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 6555PC301 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1384
SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR") ("AGMR.WT.A") ("AGMR.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Unit Offering
The Company's Prospectus Supplement to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 9, 2022 dated April 18, 2024 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut and Labrador under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System on November 10, 2022.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on April 24, 2024 for gross proceeds of $9,640,282.
|
Offering:
|
87,638,928 Units (including over-allotment option of 5,820,428 Units).
|
Unit Price:
|
$0.11 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one class A common share and
|
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
|
87,638,928 share purchase warrants to purchase 87,638,928 class A
|
Agent(s):
|
Eight Capital and SCP Resource Finance LP.
|
Agent(s) Commission:
|
An aggregate of $537,873.42 in cash and 3,259,838 Broker Warrants,
New Listing-Warrants
Effective at the opening, Friday, May 10, 2024, the class A common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Metal Ore Mining" company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Canada
|
Capitalization:
|
up to 97,854,926 warrants created and authorized, of which
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.135 per class A common share until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AGMR.WT.B
|
CUSIP Number:
|
828042135
The Warrants are governed by the terms of an indenture executed on April 24, 2024, between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, as warrant agent pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated April 18, 2024. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one class A common share of the Company at a price of $0.135 per share until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 24, 2028.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated on April 18, 2024, which is filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated April 16, 2024, April 19, 2024 and April 24, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BULLETIN V2024-1385
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
NU.H
|
NEUTRISCI
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2023/12/31
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1386
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
TVR.H
|
TRI-RIVER
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2023/12/31
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2023/12/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
24/05/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1387
EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2024:
Number of Shares: 61,464,496 shares
Purchase Price: $0.02 per share
Warrants: 61,464,496 share purchase warrants to purchase 61,464,496 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of 5 years
Number of Placees: 4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
4
|
61,464,496
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
The Company issued a news release on May 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1388
JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 23, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$2,755,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at $0.13 per share.
|
Maturity date:
|
April 29, 2027. The Company will have the option to extend the maturity date,
|
|
10% per annum. Any settlement of interest in shares will be subject.
|
.
|
Number of Placee:
|
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Debenture
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
$2,755,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 29, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1389
PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 11, 2024:
Number of Shares: 4,444,443 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.225 per common share
Warrants: 4,444,443 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,444,443 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$34,999.98
|
N/A
|
155,555
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on April 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1390
TIER ONE SILVER INC. ("TSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2023:
Number of Shares: 10,603,600 shares
Purchase Price: $0.14 per share
Warrants: 10,603,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,603,600 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.25 for a one - year period, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees: 54 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
457,143
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$45,036.72
|
N/A
|
321,691
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of one year from the date of the issuance.
The Company issued news releases on April 24, 2024 and May 1, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1391
TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,935,710 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $345,500.
Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
7
|
$320,000
|
$0.07
|
4,571,425
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1392
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:25 p.m. PST, May 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1393
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 8, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
