TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1330

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) RABI 2 ADRABBIT LIMITED Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/12/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2023/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1331

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AIP.U 2 AIP REALTY TRUST Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1332

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on May 6, 2024, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) ("AMR") AM Resources Corp. Annual Financial Statements



2023/12/31



MD&A and Certification of Annual

Filings 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 mai 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 6 mai 2024 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole Société Défaut de déposer Période se

terminant

(A/M/J) (« AMR ») AM Resources Corp. États financiers annuels



Rapport de gestion et attestation

annuelle 2023/12/31



2023/12/31

Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de ladcb01 société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1333

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AEC AEC.WT 2 ANFIELD ENERGY

INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1334

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on May 6, 2024, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) ("ATW") ATW Tech Inc. Annual Financial Statements



2023/12/31



MD&A and Certification of Annual

Filings 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 mai 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 6 mai 2024 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole Société Défaut de déposer Période se

terminant

(A/M/J) (« ATW ») ATW Tech Inc. États financiers annuels



2023/12/31



Rapport de gestion et attestation

annuell 2023/12/31

Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1335

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AXM 2 AXMIN INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1336

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) BECN 2 BEACN WIZARDRY

& MAGIC INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year.



2023/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year.



2023/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1337

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CSPN 2 CARESPAN

HEALTH, INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year.



2023/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year.



2023/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1338

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) EP 2 EMPIRE METALS

CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the

year.



2023/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year.



2023/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1339

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GBLT 1 GBLT CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the

year.



2023/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year.



2023/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1340

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on May 6, 2024, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) ("GER") Glen Eagle Resources Inc. Annual Financial Statements



2023/12/31



MD&A and Certification of Annual

Filings 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 mai 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 6 mai 2024 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole Société Défaut de déposer Période se

terminant

(A/M/J) (« GER ») Glen Eagle Resources Inc. États financiers annuels



Rapport de gestion et attestation annuelle 2023/12/31



2023/12/31









Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1341

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GMI 2 GREEN MINING

INNOVATION INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year.



2023/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year.



2023/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1342

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) JHC 2 JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION Annual audited financial statements for the

year.



2023/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year.



2023/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1343

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open Thursday, May 9, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1344

GLOBAL FOOD AND INGREDIENTS LTD. ("PEAS.H")

[formerly Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. ("PEAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 6, 2024 and the Company's press release dated May 7, 2024, effective at opening on Thursday, May 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, May 9, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of May 9, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PEAS to PEAS.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1345

TUT FITNESS GROUP INC. ("GYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on March 6, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 9, 2024, the common shares of TUT Fitness Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Industrial' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,660,536 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow 155,250 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: GYM (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 90109P204 (NEW)

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-1346

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) FCO.H

FABLED SILVER

GOLD CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the

year.



2023/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year.



2023/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/05/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1347

AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2024:

Number of Shares: 735,714 shares

Purchase Price: $0.14 per share

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 535,714 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued news releases on February 22, 2024 and May 6, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1348

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all IP (intellectual property), including trademarks and other assets, of the Queen of Bud brand ("Queen of Bud"). Pursuant to the terms of an asset purchase agreement dated March 15, 2024, High Tide Inc. (the "Company") acquired Queen of Bud from an arm's length vendor in exchange for 378,486 common shares of the Company issued at a deemed price of $2.3779 per share and $100,000 cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 15, 2024 and March 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1349

LITHIUM ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 26, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants, as announced on March 27, 2024:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants to extend: 4,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 20, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 20, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a Private Placement of 4,000,000 common shares, with 4,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 26, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1350

METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an Option agreement dated February 26, 2024, between an arm's length party (the "Optionor") and Metallis Resources Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Greyhound property, located in the mining-friendly state of Idaho, United States.

As consideration, the Company shall make staged payments of USD $670,000 and incur exploration expenditures of USD $10 million, both over a period of 10 years. Upon exercising the option agreement, USD $7.5 million is to be paid to the optionor. In addition, the company will issue a share purchase warrant to the Optionor for the purchase of up to 1,000,000 share purchase warrants of Metallis Resources Inc. at a price of 34 cents per share for a three-year period.

In addition, the Optionor retains a 2-per-cent net smelter return royalty, which may be reduced to 1 percent by the payment of USD $ 5 million during the term of the agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1351

REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 6, 2024, the company name should have read as follows:

REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1352

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 26,000,000 shares (CHESS Depository Interests ("CDI"))

Purchase Price: A$0.02 per share/CDI (CAD $0.0176)

Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 3,750,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 and April 17, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1353

SILVER STORM MINING LTD. ("SVRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2024, April 5, 2024 and April 9, 2024:

Number of Shares: 55,454,546 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per common share



Warrants: 27,727,273 common share purchase warrants to purchase 27,727,273

common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 67 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 27,272,727 common

shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $230,346.70 N/A 1,127,515 finder's

warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.11 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued news releases on April 2, 2024 and April 11, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1354

SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amendment to the BEE and BOP Property Option Agreement dated April 22, 2024, whereby the original BEE and BOP Property Option Agreement dated July 21, 2019, and subsequently amended February 14, 2024, has been amended as follows:

Reduce the cash payment of $40,000 due on December 31, 2024, to $20,000 and issue 125,000 common shares both before May 15, 2024.

For more details, please see the Company's news release dated April 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1355

SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amendment to the RC Property Option Agreement, dated April 22, 2024, whereby the original RC Property Option Agreement dated July 22, 2019, and subsequently amended February 14, 2024, has been amended as follows:

Reduce the cash payment of $120,000 due on or before December 31, 2024, to $60,000 and issue 375,000 common shares both on or before May 15, 2024, and waive all future work expenditures.

For more details, please see the Company's news release dated April 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1356

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement, dated April 16, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and a group of arm's length parties ("Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the right and option to acquire a 100% interest in and to 38 mineral claims comprising the Abiwin Lithium Pegmatite Property ("Option"). In consideration to exercise the Option, the Company will provide the Vendors with aggregate pro-rata payments of cash and issuances of common shares of the Company ("Shares") according to the following schedule:

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares) Within 15 days of Exchange approval $ 15,000 (paid) 250,000 On or before November 16, 2024 $ 20,000 250,000 On or before November 16, 2025 $ 25,000 250,000 On or before November 16, 2026 $ 40,000 250,000

The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). The Company will have the right, at any time, to repurchase half of the NSR from the NSR holder by cash payment to the NSR holder of $1,000,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an arm's length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 17, 2024, and May 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1357

VORTEX METALS INC. ("VMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 11, 2024 and April 19, 2024:

Number of Shares: 19,369,411 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 9,684,705 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,684,705 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.135 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 54 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 4 1,570,300 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 800,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $24,184.01 N/A 276,711

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the

price of $0.135 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1358

WEST VAULT MINING INC. ("WVM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's filing of the Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 3, 2024 ("Bid"). Pursuant to the Bid, the Company may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,900,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange during the period of May 6, 2024 to May 5, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Calvin Buchanan) on behalf of the Company.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1359

ZOOMAWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:36 p.m. PST, May 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

