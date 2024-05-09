VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1394

FRIDAY'S DOG HOLDINGS INC. ("FRDY.H")

[formerly FRIDAY'S DOG HOLDINGS INC. ("FRDY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change portion of the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective Friday, May 10, 2024 , the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of Friday, May 10, 2024 , the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-1395

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A") ("RHC.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus - Unit Offering

Effective September 28, 2022, the Company's final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 28, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Saskatchewan Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. The Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement ("Prospectus Supplement") dated April 26, 2024.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement occurred on May 8, 2024, for gross proceeds of $6,000,030.

Offering: 66,667,000 Units. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.09 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.12 per share for 36 months from the date of closing.



Underwriters: Research Capital Corporation (Lead), Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc. and Eight Capital Corp.



Underwriters' Fees: Aggregate of $346,951.24 cash commission and 3,943,902 Broker Warrants (non-transferable). Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire an equal number of Units (each, a "Broker Warrant Unit") for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date on payment of the exercise price of $0.09 per Broker Warrant Unit. Each Broker Warrant Unit consists of one Common Share (each, a "Broker Unit Share") and one Warrant (each, a "Broker Warrant Unit Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant Unit Warrant will have substantially the same terms as the Warrants issuable pursuant to the Offering and will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a "Broker Warrant Unit Warrant Share") at any time for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date on payment of the exercise price of $0.12 per Broker Warrant Unit Warrant Share.



Over-allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an Over-Allotment Option, exercisable in whole or in part in the sole discretion of the Underwriters at any time until the date which is 30 days from the closing of the Prospectus Supplement Offering, to purchase up to an additional 10,000,050 Units, representing up to 15% of the Units sold pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement Offering.





New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening Monday, May 13, 2024, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an "Oil and Gas Services" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Saskatchewan



Capitalization: 81,267,073 warrants (authorized by a warrant indenture dated May 8, 2024 of which 66,667,000 warrants are issued and outstanding).



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.12 per share for 36 months from the date of closing.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: RHC.WT.B CUSIP Number: 78029U171

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share and will expire at 5:00 pm (Saskatoon time) on May 8, 2027.

The underlying Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated May 8, 2024 and were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated April 26, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR on April 29, 2024 and the Company's news releases dated April 24, 2024 and May 8, 2024.

24/05/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1396

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$750,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 US$750,000 US$0.50 1,500,000

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 23, 2024 and April 29, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1397

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in two (2) gold exploration projects in northern Ontario (the "Property").



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $25,000 5,000,000 Common Shares N/A

No finder's fee was payable. With the acquisition of the Property, the Company is assuming four (4) 2.0% NSRs to the original vendors of various claims. For further details of the NSRs, the Company's buyback provision on the NSRs, and any additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 7, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1398

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 6, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,418,238 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 4.99% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares and approximately 6.39% of the Company's public float. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognised marketplaces during the period May 13, 2024 to May 12, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Adam Vorberg from Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-1399

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 34,507,363 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per common share



Warrants: 34,507,363 common share purchase warrants to purchase 34,507,363 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of five (5) years



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate #

of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

1

2,750,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $28,875 N/A 525,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2023 and February 9, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1400

PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP. ("PEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 14,450,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 14,450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,450,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a period of 3 years



Number of Placees: 51 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement:

4 1,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

4 1,775,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $26,075.00 N/A 521,500 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1401

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 21, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $1,000,000 principal amount of convertible debentures



Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 9,090,909 common shares at $0.11 per share of principal outstanding



Maturity date: Six (6) months from the date of issuance



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 $400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 11, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1402

SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD. ("SM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:29 p.m. PST, May 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1403

SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD. ("SM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1404

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 16, 2024:

Number of Shares: 21,845,915 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Warrants: 21,845,915 common share purchase warrants to purchase 21,845,915 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 44 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,142,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on May 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 mai 2024

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 16 avril 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 21 845 915 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 21 845 915 b4a8b01bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 21 845 915 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 44 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés

existants: 3 1 142 000 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 mai 2024.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

BULLETIN V2024-1405

TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED ("TSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 29, 2024:

Number of Shares: 945,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.30 per share



Warrants: 945,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 945,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: USD$0.30 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 06, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

