TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC. ("TIE")

[formerly GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP. ("GRO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 24, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening November 29, 2021, the common shares of Coloured Ties Capital Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Growmax Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Management' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,275,641 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: TIE (new) CUSIP Number: 19682H107 (new)

________________________________________

METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")

[formerly RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RIDR.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since May 11, 2021, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 29, 2021, the common shares of Metal Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MERG".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 15, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Monday, November 29, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of D Block Discoveries Inc. for consideration of 44,220,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20. Concurrent with the Qualifying Transaction, D Block Discoveries Inc. completed a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts, resulting in the issuance of 13,580,000 common shares at $0.20 per share and 6,790,000 warrants exercisable at $0.30 for 24 months from closing. Additionally, 500,000 common shares were issued pursuant to the option agreement for the Manibridge Property.

14,583,334 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 5,766,666 common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 3,000,000 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares San Corp. (Stephen Stewart) Y 8,900,000 Moray Resources Inc. (Alexander Stewart) Y 3,000,001 Charles Beaudry Y 1,833,333 James Sykes Y 400,000 Jeffrey Potwarka Y 450,000

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 29, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 29, 2021, the common shares of Metal Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Rider 2 Investment Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of flow through common shares by the Company announced October 13, 2021 and November 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,616,232 flow through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per share



Warrants: 7,308,118 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,308,118 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one year period





$0.30 in the second year



Number of Placees: 61 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Terra 2021 Short-Term Y 3,541,700 Flow-Through LP by



Cypress Capital



Management Ltd.









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 42,500

Finder's Fee: $54,599.99 and 240,916 warrants issuable to EDE Asset Management Inc., $228,000.48 and 1,017,502 warrants issuable to Mackie Research Capital Corp., $18,944.80 and 83,895 warrants issuable to EMD Financial Inc., and $29,517.36 and 72,989 warrants issuable to Accilent Capital Management Inc. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 common share at $0.20 until November 19, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 15, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Metal ore mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

79,033,832 common shares are issued and outstanding







Escrow: 23,350,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: MERG (new)



CUSIP #: 591088 10 9 (new)

Company Contact: Stephen Stewart, Director Company Address: 55 University Avenue, Suite 1805, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2H7 Company Phone Number: 416-644-1567 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: December 31, 2021

Record Date: December 15, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 14, 2021

________________________________________

21/11/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,250,392 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 5,250,392 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,250,392 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Simon Dyakowski Y 100,000 Bradford Cooke Y 200,000

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $294.00 and 980 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated November 1, 2021 and November 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD. ("CEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 565,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.37 to Agentis Capital Mining Partners, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 15, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Earn-In Option Agreement dated December 22, 2020 between Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (the "Company") and Cardinal Geoconsulting Ltd ("Cardinal", Dan Cardinal), whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in the mineral claims APEC and ACE Claims located in south-western British Columbia by making cash payments of $50,000 ($10,000 in the first year), the issuance of 500,000 shares (100,000 shares in the first year) and incurring $347,028 exploration expenditures ($84,728 in the first year) over three years, subject to a 2% NSR on the commencement of commercial production. The acquisition is an arm's length transaction.

________________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,330,600 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 5, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,330,600 shares with 5,330,600 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 23, 2019.

________________________________________

MONARCH WEST VENTURES INC. ("MONA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 19, 2018, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,574,131



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,071,631 flow-through common shares and 1,252,500 non flow-through common shares; with 4,574,131 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 19, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2021.

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 28, 2021 and October 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,923,700 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.65 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received a cash commission equal to $504,024.30 and 775,422 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per common share for a 24-month period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on November 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Option Agreement dated on November 7, 2019 (the "Agreement"), whereby the Company will have the option to earn 100% interest on the Kon Kimberlite Property owned by the property vendor, Alan Kon ("Vendor") near Cobalt, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Amendment, the Second Anniversary Payment of $100,000 cash and 300,000 Class-A common shares ("Shares") have been replaced with (i) the payment of $30,000 in cash and issuance of 100,000 Shares, (ii) the addition of a Third Anniversary Payment equal to $30,000 cash and 125,000 Shares, and (iii) the addition of a Fourth Anniversary Payment equal to $50,000 and an issuance of 150,000 Shares as consideration to Vendor.

All other terms of the Agreement remain unchanged.

For further details, please refer to the Company's original news release dated November 11, 2019 and the news release detailing the amendment on November 25, 2021.

___________________________________________

STARR PEAK MINING LTD. ("STE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,474,510 shares



Purchase Price: $2.55 per share



Warrants: 737,255 share purchase warrants to purchase 737,255 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $3.25 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. $100,000.07 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI") ("SVI.DB.B") ("SVI.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated October 5, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between StorageVault Canada Inc. (the "Company"), an arm's length party, and a non-arm's length party (collectively, the "Vendors"), according to which the Company will acquire all of the storage assets, property, and business used in the operation of certain storage facilities in Toronto, Ontario, in exchange for total consideration of $27,500,000, including the issuance of 1,663,623 common shares at an aggregate price of $10,000,000 to the Vendors on closing.

For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated October 13, 2021, and November 16, 2021.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated October 5, 2021, between the Company and a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"), according to which the Company will acquire all of the storage assets, property and business used in the operation of certain storage facilities in Montreal, Quebec, in exchange for total consideration of $44,500,000, including the issuance of 1,663,623 common shares at an aggregate price of $10,000,000 to the Vendor on closing.

For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated October 13, 2021, and November 16, 2021.

_______________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 23, 2021, between the Company and Carolina Gaudreault (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of 9342-9793 Québec Inc., also known as Agence Immophoto Inc.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 103,093 common shares at a price of $0.97 per common share, make a cash payment of $300,000 and issue $100,000 worth of shares 12 months following the closing of the Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 24, 2021.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 25 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 23 novembre 2021, entre la société et Carolina Gaudreault (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de 9342-9793 Québec Inc., aussi connu sous le nom Agence Immophoto Inc.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 103 093 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,97 $ par action ordinaire, effectuer un paiement en espèces de 300 000 $ et émettre l'équivalent de 100 000 $ en actions 12 mois suivant la clôture de la convention.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 24 novembre 2021

_______________________________________

