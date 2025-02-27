VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0583

CHAKANA COPPER CORP. ("PERU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on February 11, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of Friday, February 28, 2025, the common shares of Chakana Copper Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,700,857 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: PERU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 15748D205 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0584

PINNACLE SILVER AND GOLD CORP. ("PINN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Private Placement-Non-Brokered;

Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a definitive asset agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 21, 2025 between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has been granted a staged earn-in option to acquire up to a 100% interest in a property consisting of eight concessions (the "Concessions"), along with the plant, equipment, machinery, infrastructure and other assets related to the Concessions and their operation (together with "Concessions", the "Assets"). In consideration for acquiring the Assets, the Company will pay a total of USD$7,500,000 in cash payments and issue 3,500,000 shares of the Company over a period of up to seven years, contingent on meeting specific milestones. When the Company earns 90% ownership of the Property, the Vendor has the choice to either retain a 10% participating interest or convert this remaining interest into a 2% NSR royalty.

The transaction is arm's length in nature. On the closing of the transaction, the Company has issued 71,580 shares of the Company to an arm's length finder. Any additional finder's fee payable to the finder remains subject to prior Exchange acceptance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 28, 2024, December 10, 2024, January 29, 2025, February 24, 2025 and February 25, 2025.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $800,000



Offering: 20,000,000 Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 28, 2024, February 24, 2025 and February 25, 2025.

Resume Trading

Effective at the open on Friday, February 28, 2025, the common shares of the Company will resume trading.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 25, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0585

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on March 4, 2025, the company's Share Purchase Warrants will trade for cash same-day settlement. The Warrants expire on March 4, 2025, and will, therefore, be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business on March 4, 2025.

TRADE DATES

March 4, 2025 - TO SETTLE – March 4, 2025

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0586

STALLION URANIUM CORP. ("STUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors resolution dated February 18, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Five (5) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening February 28, 2025, the shares of Stallion Uranium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

30,325,737 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: STUD UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 852919208 NEW

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0587

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG") ("WRLG.WT.C")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Friday, February 28, 2025, 23,628,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 23,628,000 warrants authorized by a warrant indenture dated February 25,

2025, of which 23,628,000 will be listed and posted for trading on the TSXV

effective at the opening on Friday, February 28, 2025



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.90 per common share to February 25, 2028



Warrant Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: WRLG.WT.C (New)



CUSIP Number: 95556L176 (New)

These 23,628,000 warrants were issued pursuant to the Prospectus-Unit Offering. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.90 per common share and will expire on February 25, 2028.

For further information, please refer to the short form base shelf prospectus dated April 30, 2024, the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 20, 2025, and Company's news release(s) dated February 18, 2025, February 19, 2025 and February 25, 2025.

_______________________________________

25/02/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0588

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,112 common shares at a deemed price of $1.84 per share to settle outstanding debt for $57,246.57.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0589

BONANZA MINING CORPORATION ("BNZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $166,600 Offering: 6,664,000 Listed Shares with 6,664,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.025 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 43,280





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 8, 2024, November 26, 2024, January 2, 2025, and February 25, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0590

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated January 9, 2025, whereby previously obtained advance of US$15,000,000 from Auramet International, Inc. (the "Lender") along with accrued interest (and together with the Advance, the "Loan Amount") will now mature on March 14, 2025. Additionally, interest rate charged has been changed to 1.25% per month and the Company is required to pay a 2.75% extension fee of the Loan Amount.

Furthermore, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 1,750,000 bonus warrants to the Lender, each exercisable into one common share at $0.96 per share until October 9, 2025.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 9, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0591

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $251,040.00 Offering: 2,789,333 Listed Shares with 2,789,333 warrants



Offering Price: $0.09 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 21, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0592

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $9,513,683.80 Offering: 2,503,601 Listed Shares with 1,251,805 warrants



Offering Price: $3.8 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $5.27 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 31, 2025 and February 7, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0593

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $32,523,211.50 Offering: 6,136,455 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $5.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated February 4, 2025, February 20, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0594

GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH CORP. ("WOLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of 6303021 Manitoba Ltd. (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement dated December 2, 2024 (the "Agreement") between Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (the "Company") and the arm's length vendors (the "Vendors").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the Acquisition, the Company paid $19,800,000 in cash and issued 3,160,112 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.8544 per share to the Vendors on the closing date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0595

HALCONES PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("HPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Polaris Project in the Antofagasta region, Chile (the "Property") pursuant to an amended and restated Letter Agreement dated December 18, 2024, and Unilateral Purchase Option Agreement of Mining Concessions dated October 23, 2024 (the "Agreements") between Minera Los Halcones SpA, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (the "Company"), and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Property by making the following payments to the Vendor: (i) payment of US$100,000 in cash and issuance of 15,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share on closing, (ii) payment of an aggregate of US$2,500,000 in cash over a 4-year period and issuance of 35,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share over a 1-year period from the closing date, (iii) issuance of 45,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share upon reaching certain milestones, as further described in the news release dated October 28, 2024. The Company will also complete a minimum of 2,000 meters of drilling on the Property within 12 months of obtaining the permits and approvals.

Additionally, the Vendor will be granted a 2% NSR in respect of the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 28, 2024, December 31, 2024 and January 30, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0596

HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION ("HMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") dated February 25, 2025, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,642,598 multiple voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period March 4, 2025 to March 3, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0597

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $25,300,230.00



Offering: 84,334,100 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Paradigm Capital Inc. (Lead) N/A 1,350,262

Haywood Securities Inc. N/A 613,756

Maison Placements Canada Inc. N/A 245,502

Agentis Capital Markets Limited Partnership N/A 245,502





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 28, 2025, February 13, 2025, January 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0598

RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,134,447.45



Offering: 27,562,983 Common Shares with 13,781,491 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.15 per Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Share for a 2-year period.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 22, 2025, January 31,

2025, and February 13, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0599

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC. ("RRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sale of 2,735,000 ordinary shares of Blue Jay Gold Corp., a 100% owned subsidiary of the Company, at $0.20 per share for proceeds of $527,000. As a result of the share issuance the Company's ownership in Blue Jay Gold Corp. is reduced from 100% to 85.02%.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 28, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0600

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,706,249.99.



Offering: 36,412,500 Flow-through Shares

7,135,714 Non-flow-through Shares



Offering Price: $0.04 per Flow-through Share

$0.035 per Non-flow-through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 1,200,000 1,458,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a one-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 4, 2024, December 17, 2024, December 31, 2024 and February 3, 2025.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0601

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0602

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,583,680.30



Offering: 19,909,335 Listed Shares with 9,954,667 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.18 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.28 per Listed Share for a 3-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 708,900





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.28 for a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 25, 2024, January 7,

2025, January 23, 2025, February 7, 2025 and February 25, 2025.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0603

STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,001



Offering: 3,333,340 Flow-through Listed Shares with 1,666,670 warrants attached. Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.225 per warrant for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 25, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0604

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: $20,053,083.60



Offering: 23,628,000 Charity Flow-Through Units consisting of 23,628,000 Charity Flow-

Through Shares with 23,628,000 common share purchase warrants



Offering Price: $0.8487 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.90 per warrant for a three-year period



Overallotment Option: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the short form base shelf prospectus dated April 30, 2024, the

Company's prospectus supplement dated February 20, 2025, and the

Company's news release(s) dated February 18, 2025, February 19, 2025, and

February 25, 2025.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0605

ZODIAC GOLD INC. ("ZAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,230,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2026 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12 (New)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,230,000 shares with 1,230,000 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 14, 2025.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated February 6, 2025

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]