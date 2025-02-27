TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0583
CHAKANA COPPER CORP. ("PERU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on February 11, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of Friday, February 28, 2025, the common shares of Chakana Copper Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
26,700,857
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PERU
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
15748D205
|
(NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0584
PINNACLE SILVER AND GOLD CORP. ("PINN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Private Placement-Non-Brokered;
Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a definitive asset agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 21, 2025 between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has been granted a staged earn-in option to acquire up to a 100% interest in a property consisting of eight concessions (the "Concessions"), along with the plant, equipment, machinery, infrastructure and other assets related to the Concessions and their operation (together with "Concessions", the "Assets"). In consideration for acquiring the Assets, the Company will pay a total of USD$7,500,000 in cash payments and issue 3,500,000 shares of the Company over a period of up to seven years, contingent on meeting specific milestones. When the Company earns 90% ownership of the Property, the Vendor has the choice to either retain a 10% participating interest or convert this remaining interest into a 2% NSR royalty.
The transaction is arm's length in nature. On the closing of the transaction, the Company has issued 71,580 shares of the Company to an arm's length finder. Any additional finder's fee payable to the finder remains subject to prior Exchange acceptance.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 28, 2024, December 10, 2024, January 29, 2025, February 24, 2025 and February 25, 2025.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$800,000
|
Offering:
|
20,000,000 Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.04 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 28, 2024, February 24, 2025 and February 25, 2025.
Resume Trading
Effective at the open on Friday, February 28, 2025, the common shares of the Company will resume trading.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 25, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0585
ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on March 4, 2025, the company's Share Purchase Warrants will trade for cash same-day settlement. The Warrants expire on March 4, 2025, and will, therefore, be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business on March 4, 2025.
TRADE DATES
March 4, 2025 - TO SETTLE – March 4, 2025
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0586
STALLION URANIUM CORP. ("STUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors resolution dated February 18, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Five (5) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening February 28, 2025, the shares of Stallion Uranium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
30,325,737
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
STUD
|
UNCHANGED
|
CUSIP Number:
|
852919208
|
NEW
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0587
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG") ("WRLG.WT.C")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Friday, February 28, 2025, 23,628,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
23,628,000 warrants authorized by a warrant indenture dated February 25,
|
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
|
$0.90 per common share to February 25, 2028
|
Warrant Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
WRLG.WT.C (New)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
95556L176 (New)
These 23,628,000 warrants were issued pursuant to the Prospectus-Unit Offering. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.90 per common share and will expire on February 25, 2028.
For further information, please refer to the short form base shelf prospectus dated April 30, 2024, the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 20, 2025, and Company's news release(s) dated February 18, 2025, February 19, 2025 and February 25, 2025.
_______________________________________
25/02/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0588
ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,112 common shares at a deemed price of $1.84 per share to settle outstanding debt for $57,246.57.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0589
BONANZA MINING CORPORATION ("BNZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$166,600
|
Offering:
|
6,664,000 Listed Shares with 6,664,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.025 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 43,280
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 8, 2024, November 26, 2024, January 2, 2025, and February 25, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0590
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated January 9, 2025, whereby previously obtained advance of US$15,000,000 from Auramet International, Inc. (the "Lender") along with accrued interest (and together with the Advance, the "Loan Amount") will now mature on March 14, 2025. Additionally, interest rate charged has been changed to 1.25% per month and the Company is required to pay a 2.75% extension fee of the Loan Amount.
Furthermore, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 1,750,000 bonus warrants to the Lender, each exercisable into one common share at $0.96 per share until October 9, 2025.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 9, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0591
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$251,040.00
|
Offering:
|
2,789,333 Listed Shares with 2,789,333 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.09 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated February 21, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0592
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$9,513,683.80
|
Offering:
|
2,503,601 Listed Shares with 1,251,805 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$3.8 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$5.27 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 31, 2025 and February 7, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0593
FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$32,523,211.50
|
Offering:
|
6,136,455 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$5.30 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated February 4, 2025, February 20, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0594
GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH CORP. ("WOLF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of 6303021 Manitoba Ltd. (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement dated December 2, 2024 (the "Agreement") between Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (the "Company") and the arm's length vendors (the "Vendors").
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the Acquisition, the Company paid $19,800,000 in cash and issued 3,160,112 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.8544 per share to the Vendors on the closing date.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0595
HALCONES PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("HPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Polaris Project in the Antofagasta region, Chile (the "Property") pursuant to an amended and restated Letter Agreement dated December 18, 2024, and Unilateral Purchase Option Agreement of Mining Concessions dated October 23, 2024 (the "Agreements") between Minera Los Halcones SpA, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (the "Company"), and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor").
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Property by making the following payments to the Vendor: (i) payment of US$100,000 in cash and issuance of 15,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share on closing, (ii) payment of an aggregate of US$2,500,000 in cash over a 4-year period and issuance of 35,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share over a 1-year period from the closing date, (iii) issuance of 45,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share upon reaching certain milestones, as further described in the news release dated October 28, 2024. The Company will also complete a minimum of 2,000 meters of drilling on the Property within 12 months of obtaining the permits and approvals.
Additionally, the Vendor will be granted a 2% NSR in respect of the Property.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 28, 2024, December 31, 2024 and January 30, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0596
HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION ("HMT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") dated February 25, 2025, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,642,598 multiple voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period March 4, 2025 to March 3, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0597
OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$25,300,230.00
|
Offering:
|
84,334,100 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.30 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Paradigm Capital Inc. (Lead) N/A 1,350,262
|
Haywood Securities Inc. N/A 613,756
|
Maison Placements Canada Inc. N/A 245,502
|
Agentis Capital Markets Limited Partnership N/A 245,502
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated January 28, 2025, February 13, 2025, January 27, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0598
RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,134,447.45
|
Offering:
|
27,562,983 Common Shares with 13,781,491 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Common Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Share for a 2-year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated January 22, 2025, January 31,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0599
RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC. ("RRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sale of 2,735,000 ordinary shares of Blue Jay Gold Corp., a 100% owned subsidiary of the Company, at $0.20 per share for proceeds of $527,000. As a result of the share issuance the Company's ownership in Blue Jay Gold Corp. is reduced from 100% to 85.02%.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 28, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0600
SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,706,249.99.
|
Offering:
|
36,412,500 Flow-through Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.04 per Flow-through Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 1,200,000 1,458,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a one-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 4, 2024, December 17, 2024, December 31, 2024 and February 3, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0601
SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0602
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,583,680.30
|
Offering:
|
19,909,335 Listed Shares with 9,954,667 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.18 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.28 per Listed Share for a 3-year period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 708,900
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.28 for a 3-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 25, 2024, January 7,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0603
STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$500,001
|
Offering:
|
3,333,340 Flow-through Listed Shares with 1,666,670 warrants attached.
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.225 per warrant for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated February 25, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0604
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Underwritten Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$20,053,083.60
|
Offering:
|
23,628,000 Charity Flow-Through Units consisting of 23,628,000 Charity Flow-
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.8487 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.90 per warrant for a three-year period
|
Overallotment Option:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the short form base shelf prospectus dated April 30, 2024, the
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0605
ZODIAC GOLD INC. ("ZAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,230,000
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 31, 2026
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.12 (New)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,230,000 shares with 1,230,000 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 14, 2025.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated February 6, 2025
_______________________________________
