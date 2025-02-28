VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0622

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC.H")

[formerly HTC Purenergy Inc. ("HTC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of March 4, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HTC to HTC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number, and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0623

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 22, 2024, effective at the close of business on Monday, March 3, 2025, the common shares of the Shiny Health & Wellness corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2025-0624

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT.H") ("ELVT.WT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, March 3, 2025, securities of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0625

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $229,000.00



Offering: 4,580,000 Listed Shares with 4,580,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 3, 2025, and February

28, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0626

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:46 p.m. PST, Feb. 27, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0627

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0628

HYDREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NURS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,413,065



Offering: 3,492,300 Listed Share with 3,492,300 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.55 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $2.00 per Listed Share for a three-year period





Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Beacon Securities

Limited (Lead) 0 209,538









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.55 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated February 10, 2025, February 18, 2025 and February 26, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0629

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,415,644.80



Offering: 4,145,200 Pre-Funded Warrants and 4,145,200 warrants



Offering Price: $0.823 per Pre-Funded Warrants



Pre-Funded Warrant Terms: $0.001 per Listed Share subject to blocker limits



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.03 per Listed Share for a period of 60 months, subject to blocker limits









Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants









ThinkEquity LLC (Lead) N/A 207,260









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.03 for a period of 60 months







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 12, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0630

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 119,047 Listed Shares at a deemed price of $0.84 per Listed Share to settle outstanding debt of $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 11, 2024 and November 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0631

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,169,335 shares to certain arm's-length and non-arms-length parties at an average price of $0.054, in consideration of services provided to the company pursuant to agreements dated effective January 1, 2019.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0632

MASIVO SILVER CORP. ("MASS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0633

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $9,999,999.75



Offering: 13,333,333 Listed Shares with 13,333,333 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.75 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.10 per Listed Share for a period of 3 years





Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

A.G.P. Canada

Investments ULC

(Lead) N/A 666,666









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.88 for 30 months



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated February 20, 2025, February 21, 2025, and February 24, 2025.

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. (« QNC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé avec courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 9 999 999,75 $



Placement : 13 333 333 actions inscrites et 13 333 333 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,75 $ par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 1,10 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 3 ans





Commissions en titres :

Actions Bons de

souscription

A.G.P. Canada

Investments ULC

(chef de file) S.O. 666 666









Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,88 $ pendant une période de 30 mois







Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 20 février 2025, 21 février 2025, et du 24 février 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0634

RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("RKV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The following is an amendment to a bulletin dated December 20, 2024. The amendment relates to the number of finder's warrants, as follows. All other terms are unchanged.

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 3,045,672







Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0635

SAGE POTASH CORP. ("SAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,499,388 Offering: 12,496,940 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share





Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 47,200





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 10, 2025 and February 4, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0636

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation of the Share Purchase Agreement, dated December 28, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc. ("Bio-Tech"). As consideration for the Transaction, the Company has paid $3,000,000 in cash to the Vendor.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

Finders' Fees: None.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 30, 2024; January 28, 2025; February 3, 2025; February 13, 2025; and February 28, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0637

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement between Surge Copper Corp. and three arm's length parties (the "Optionors") dated December 12, 2024 (the "Effective Date"), as amended on January 29, 2025 (the "Agreement"), whereby the Optionors has granted an option to the Company to acquire a 100% undivided legal and beneficial right, title and Interest in and to certain mineral claims called the "MacLean East Property" located in central British Columbia (the "Property").

According to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has allocated $300,000 in assessment work credit within 30 days following the Effective Date. In addition, the Company will make option payments totally $1,685,000 over five years, payable in cash or shares, with the maximum number of shares not exceeding 18,722,222. The payment is detailed as follows:

$285,000 payable in cash or shares on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date

payable in cash or shares on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date $550,000 payable in cash or shares on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date

payable in cash or shares on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date $575,000 payable in cash or shares on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date

payable in cash or shares on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date $75,000 payable in cash or shares on or before the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date

payable in cash or shares on or before the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date $200,000 payable in cash or shares on or before the fifth anniversary of the Effective Date

Upon fully exercise of the option, the Company will grant to the Optionors an aggregate 3.5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on mineral production from the Property, with an option to buy back 50% of the NSR for $6,000,000.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 13, 2024 and February 28, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0638

TRISTAR GOLD INC. ("TSG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,081,571.01



Offering: 8,319,777 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.13 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 13, 2025, February 6, 2025 and February 21, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0639

VELOCITY MINERALS LTD. ("VLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:51 p.m. PST, Feb. 27, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

