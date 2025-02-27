VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0606

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on February 18, 2025, and a resolution passed by shareholders on January 31, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of Monday, March 3, 2025, the shares of Global Battery Metals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining Exploration and Development" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,853,927 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GBML (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 37958K208(new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0607

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.01

Payable Date: March 28, 2025

Record Date: March 07, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: March 07, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0608

NOBEL RESOURCES CORP. ("NBLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, March 3, 2025, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced January 06, 2025, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0609

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLEIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. The Company is classified as a manufacturing company (NAICS: 325999, 325320, 327910, 327215, 311119), and a non-metallic mineral extraction company (NAICS: 212326).

Effective Monday March 3, 2025, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier: 1 (new)

Industry: Industrial/Technology/Life Sciences – Clean Technology (new)

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0610

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: April 15, 2025

Record Date: March 31, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: March 31, 2025

______________________________________

25/02/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0611

ALSET AI VENTURES INC. ("GPUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $160,697.64



Securities Issued: 1,428,423 Listed Shares with 640,092 Warrant



Issue Price: $0.1125 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated January 21, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0612

CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $70,000 Offering: 700,000 Listed Shares with 700,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a 18-month period



Commissions in Securities: Nil



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 30, 2024, September 13, 2024, and February 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0613

CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $300,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 3,000,000 Units, each Unit consist of one (1) Listed Share and one (1) warrant



Conversion Price: $0.10 per Unit



Maturity date: 24 months



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a 24-month period



Commissions in Securities: Nil



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 24, 2024 and February 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0614

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 948,080 shares at a deemed price of CAN$0.36 per share to settle outstanding debt for $341,308.66

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0615

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,566,466.70 Offering: 484,239 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $5.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated February 13, 2025, February 24, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0616

MASIVO SILVER CORP. ("MASS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:53 p.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0617

MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP. ("MEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $160,000



Offering: 4,000,000 Listed Shares with 4,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 24, 2025 and February 25, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0618

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,901,648 bonus shares at $0.2949 pursuant to a Second Loan Amendment to a Loan Agreement dated November 7, 2024 (the "Amendment") (Original Agreement dated October 27, 2023), between the Company and an arm's length party: Auramet International, Inc. and Auramet Capital Partners, L.P. (the "Lenders"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the term of an existing USD$15,000,000 principal amount secured loan will be extended until May 29, 2025 and continue to bear an interest rate of 15% per annum.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 15, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0619

R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("RRR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Value of Services: USD $60,000 in the 12 month-period ended December 31, 2024 Securities Issued: 532,052 Listed Shares



Issue Price: C$0.16 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 21, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0620

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 28, 2025:

Offering: $6,000,000 gross proceeds.



Convertible Debenture: 6,000 secured convertible debenture units ("Debentures"), each consisting of $1,000 of principal amount and 1,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants").



Interest rate: 11% per annum, payable quarterly in cash.



Maturity date: 48 months from the date of issuance.



Conversion Price: Each Debenture is convertible into common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a conversion price of $1.00 per Share until the Maturity Date.



Warrants: Each Warrant shall have a term of 4 years from the date of issuance, and shall entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $1.20 per Share.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 28, 2025, February 3, 2025, and February 13, 2025.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0621

WANGTON CAPITAL CORP. ("WT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2025

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 27, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

