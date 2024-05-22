VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1525

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 22. 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has advised of the following distributions:



Distribution per Unit: $0.02875

Payable Date: July 31, 2024; August 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024

Record Date: July 15, 2024; August 15, 2024 and September 13, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: July 15, 2024; August 15, 2024 and September 13, 2024 respectively

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1526

PUREBRED BRANDS INC. ("BRED")

[formerly COHO COLLECTIVE KITCHENS INC. ("COHO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on April 3, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, May 24, 2024, the common shares of Purebred Brands Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing/Industrial' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

115,783,402 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 22,774,365 shares subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: BRED (new)

CUSIP Number: 74624T107 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1527

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 3, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that Copper Road Resources Inc. (the "Company") has completed the sale of the Copper Road Project (the "Disposition") to Sterling Metals Corp. ("Sterling") and completed the distribution of the Sterling common shares received as consideration for the Disposition to its shareholders. In accordance, effective at the open, Friday, May 24, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute final acceptance of the Exchange. The Exchange will issue a separate bulletin confirming final acceptance on completion of certain final acceptance conditions.

For further details, please refer to the news release dated May 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1528

HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, May 30, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire May 30, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 30, 2024.

TRADE DATES

May 30, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 30, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1529

LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. ("LSL") ("LSL.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Friday, May 24, 2024, the debentures of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a "Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing" company (NAICS: 32541).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada

Capitalization: $3,288,000 Debentures are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: LSL.DB

CUSIP Number: 50190NAA2

Details of the Debentures: (Note: all capitalized terms used below and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Debenture Indenture)

Maturity Date: October 31, 2028 (the "Maturity Date")



Redemption: Subject to regulatory approval and subject to any provisions of the Debenture Indenture, the Company at its option, shall have the right to redeem, either in whole at any time or in part from time to time before the Maturity Date by payment of money, the debentures at a price per Debenture equal to: (i) 110% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if redeemed prior to November 1, 2027; (ii) 102% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if redeemed on or after November 1, 2027 , but prior to the Maturity Date; or (iii) in the event redemption of the Debentures is required to secure financing for a bona fide acquisition, (A) 105% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if redeemed prior to November 1, 2024 , (B) 104% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if redeemed on or after November 1, 2024 but prior to November 1, 2025, and (C) 102% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if redeemed on or after November 1, 2025 but prior to the Maturity Date (the "Redemption Price"). If partial redemption ofdac5a the Debentures is carried out prior to the Maturity Date, the Redemption Price shall only apply to that portion of the principal amount of the Debentures that is being redeemed.





If, at any time following the date that is 24 months from November 1, 2023, for the preceding 20 consecutive trading days (i) the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Class A Shares on the Exchange is greater than 175% of the Conversion Price; and (ii) the average daily volume of the Class A Shares traded on the Exchange is no less than the number obtained when dividing the number of shares issued upon conversion of the total amount of Debentures outstanding by twenty (20), LSL Pharma Group Inc. (the "Company") will have the option to convert all of the principal amount outstanding of the Debentures at the Conversion Price with at least thirty (30) days' prior written notice.



Interest: 11% per annum (the "Base Rate") payable in cash semi-annually on the last day of April and October of each year with the first interest payment to be paid on October 31, 2024 ("First Interest Payment Date"). Interest will accrue from November 1, 2023 (the "Initial Closing Date") up to the First Interest Payment Date at the Base Rate, compounding semi-annually on the last day of April and October of each year (the "Interest Period").





The annual interest rate will be recalculated twice every year on April 30th and October 31st of each year, starting April 30, 2025 (each an "Interest Rate Review Date") until the Maturity Date, and shall be equal to the Base Rate less 100 basis points (1.0%) for each Business Objective (as defined below) achieved (the "Amended Base Rate"). Upon achievement of a Business Objective (as defined below), the Amended Base Rate will be effective as of the following interest payment date of the Debentures (after April 30, 2025) until the next interest payment date thereafter if Business Objective 3 (as defined below) is achieved or until the Maturity Date if a Business Objective 1 or 2 (as defined below) is achieved.





Business Objectives (each a "Business Objective"):

Business Objective 1: the obtention by the Company of FDA approval for its Steri-Med plant (one-time business objective); Business Objective 2: the completion by the Company of the acquisition of a business which: 1) complements the Company's existing product offering and/or creates synergies with the Company's existing business operations and 2) generated a minimum of CAD$5.0 million in revenue during the last twelve-month (12) period preceding the acquisition (one- time business objective); or Business Objective 3: the Company generates a minimum of CAD$30 million of revenue with a 20% EBITDA margin during the fiscal period preceding the Interest Rate Review Date (annual business objective).With respect to Business Objective 3, the Company's financial

performance and revenue shall be calculated based on its audited financial statements and the Company's EBITDA margin shall be

calculated as EBITDA (not adjusted EBITDA), as calculated in its audited financial statements, divided by its revenue (the "Business Objective 3",and the "Business Objective 1 or 2" means the Business Objective other than Business Objective 3)



Conversion: Each Debenture will be convertible in its entirety into common shares of the Company at $0.70 per share, which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "LSL", at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of business (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) on the earlier of: (i) the last Business Day immediately preceding the Maturity Date of the Debenture, and (ii) the Redemption Date fixed for such Debenture. The Debenture Indenture makes provision for the adjustment of the Conversion Price in the events therein specified.



Clearing and Settlement: The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS.



Board Lot: The Debentures are in denominations of $10 and will trade in a board lot size of

$1,000 face value.

The first interest payment will be on October 31, 2024 in the amount of $113.025 per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures and will represent accrued interest payable from and including November 1, 2023 to but excluding October 31, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Exchange bulletin dated May 3, 2024, the Company's news release dated May 22, 2024, and please consult the debenture indenture dated November 1, 2023 available on www.sedarplus.ca (the "Debenture Indenture").

GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC. (« LSL ») (« LSL.DB »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription - Débentures

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 mai 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Les débentures de la société seront admises à la négociation de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») à l'ouverture des affaires vendredi le 24 mai 2024. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur de la « fabrication de produits pharmaceutiques et de médicaments » (numéro de SCIAN : 32541)

Juridiction de la société Canada

Capitalisation 3 288 000 $ de débentures sont émis et en circulation

Agent des transferts : Compagnie TSX Trust

Symbole au téléscripteur : LSL.DB

Numéro de CUSIP : 50190NAA2

Détails des débentures (Note : tous les termes utilisés ci-dessous qui ne sont pas autrement définis, ont le sens qui leur est accordé dans l'acte de débentures)

Date d'échéance : 31 octobre 2028 (la « date d'échéance »)



Remboursement : Sous réserve de l'approbation réglementaire et de toute disposition de l'acte de débentures, la société, à son gré, aura le droit de rembourser, soit en totalité à tout moment, soit en partie de temps à autre avant la date d'échéance (telle que définie ci-dessous) par paiement en espèce, les débentures à un prix par débenture égal à : (i) 110 % du capital plus les intérêts courus et impayés si remboursés avant le 1 novembre 2027; (ii) 102 % du montant en capital majoré des intérêts courus et impayés en cas de remboursement le 1 novembre 2027 ou après, , mais avant la date d'échéance; ou (iii) dans le cas où le remboursement des débentures est requis pour garantir le financement d'une acquisition véritable, (A) 105 % du capital plus les intérêts courus et impayés en cas de remboursement avant le 1 novembre 2024, (B) 104 % du montant en principal plus les intérêts courus et impayés en cas de remboursement à compter du 1 novembre 2024, mais avant le 1 novembre 2025, et (C) 102 % du montant en capital majoré des intérêts courus et impayés en cas de remboursement à compter du 1 novembre 2025, mais avant la date d'échéance (le « prix de remboursement »). Si le remboursement partiel des débentures est effectué avant la date d'échéance, le prix de remboursement s'appliquera uniquement à la partie du capital des débentures qui est remboursée.





Si, à tout moment après la date qui tombe 24 mois après le 1 novembre 2023, pendant les 20 jours de négociation à la bourse consécutifs précédents, (i) le cours moyen pondéré en fonction du volume quotidien des actions de catégorie A à la Bourse est supérieur à 175 % du prix de conversion, et (ii) le volume quotidien moyen des actions de catégorie A négociées à la Bourse n'est pas inférieur au nombre obtenu en divisant par vingt (20) le nombre d'actions émises lors de la conversion du montant total des débentures en circulation, Groupe LSL Pharma Inc. (la « société » ) aura l'option de convertir la totalité du capital des débentures en circulation au prix de conversion, moyennant un préavis écrit d'au moins trente (30) jours.



Taux d'intérêt : 11% par année (le « taux de base »), payable en espèces semestriellement le dernier jour d'avril et d'octobre de chaque année, le premier paiement d'intérêt devant être effectué le 31 octobre 2024 (« première date de paiement d'intérêt »). Les intérêts courront à partir du 1er novembre 2023 (la « date de clôture initiale ») jusqu'à la première date de paiement d'intérêt au taux de base, composés semestriellement le dernier jour d'avril et d'octobre de chaque année (la « période d'intérêt »).





Le taux d'intérêt annuel sera recalculé deux fois par an, le 30 avril et le 31 octobre de chaque année, à partir du 30 avril 2025 (chacune étant une « date de révision du taux d'intérêt ») jusqu'à la date d'échéance, et sera égal au taux de base moins 100 points de base (1,0%) pour chaque objectif commercial (tel que défini ci-dessous) atteint (le « taux de base modifié »). Lorsqu'un objectif commercial est atteint, le taux de base modifié sera effectif à partir de la date de paiement d'intérêts suivante des débentures (après le 30 avril 2025) jusqu'à la prochaine date de paiement d'intérêts par la suite si l'objectif commercial 3 (tel que défini ci-dessous) est atteint ou jusqu'à la date d'échéance si l'objectif commercial 1 ou 2 (tel que défini ci-dessous) est atteint.





Objectifs commerciaux (chacun étant un « objectif commercial ») :

Objectif commercial 1 : l'obtention par la société de l'approbation de la FDA pour son usine Steri-Med (objectif commercial ponctuel); Objectif commercial 2 : la réalisation par la société de l'acquisition d'une entreprise qui : (1) complète l'offre de produits existante de la société et/ou crée des synergies avec les opérations commerciales existantes de la société ; et (2) a généré un minimum de 5,0 M$ CAD de revenus au cours des douze (12) derniers mois précédant l'acquisition (objectif commercial ponctuel); ou Objectif commercial 3 : la société génère un minimum de 30 M$ CAD de revenus avec une marge du BAIIA de 20 % au cours de l'exercice financier précédant la date de révision du taux d'intérêt (objectif commercial annuel). En ce qui concerne l'objectif commercial 3, la performance financière et le chiffre d'affaires de la société sont calculés sur la base de ses états financiers audités et la marge EBITDA de la société correspond à l'EBITDA (et non à l'EBITDA ajusté), tel que calculé dans ses états financiers audités, divisé par son chiffre d'affaires (l'« objectif commercial 3 », et l'« objectif commercial 1 ou 2 » désigne l'objectif commercial autre que l'objectif commercial 3).



Conversion : Chaque débentures sera convertible dans son entièreté en action ordinaires de la société à un prix de $0.70 par action, qui sont inscrites sur la Bourse de croissance TSX sous le symbole « LSL », au gré du porteur, à tout moment avant la fermeture des bureaux (17h00, heure de l'Est) à la première des dates suivant : (i) le dernier jour ouvrable précédant immédiatement la date d'échéance de la débenture, et (ii) la date de remboursement fixée pour cette débenture. L'acte de débentures prévoit l'ajustement du prix de conversion dans les événements qui y sont précisés.



Compensation et règlement : Les débentures seront compensées et réglées auprès de CDS.



Lot régulier : Les débentures sont en incréments de $10 et seront négociées par lots réguliers d'une valeur nominale de 1 000 $.

Le premier paiement d'intérêts aura lieu le 31 octobre 2024 au montant de 113,025 $ par tranche de 1 000 $ de capital des débentures et représentera les intérêts courus payables à partir du 1er novembre 2023 inclusivement jusqu'au 31 octobre 2024 exclusivement.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référez au bulletin émis par la Bourse le 3 mai 2024, au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 22 mai 2024, et veuillez consulter l'acte de débentures daté du 1er novembre 2023 disponible sur www.sedarplus.ca (l'« acte de débentures »).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1530

NAMSYS INC. ("CTZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.05

Payable Date: June 11, 2024

Record Date: May 29, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: May 29, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1531

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.01

Payable Date: June 28, 2024

Record Date: June 07, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 07, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1532

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: July 15, 2024

Record Date: June 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1533

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on April 23, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 24, 2024, the shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,090,796 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: SPX (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 85855B201 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1534

TOKENS.COM CORP. ("XBOT") ("XBOT.WT")

[formerly Tokens.com Corp. ("COIN") ("COIN.WT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 24, 2024, the trading symbol for the Company's common shares will change from ("COIN") to ("XBOT"). In addition, the trading symbol for the Company's warrants will change from ("COIN.WT") to ("XBOT.WT"). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Internet Services - Data Processing, Hosting & Related Services' company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

24/05/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1535

ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. ("ERA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 16, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $102,750

Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,055,000 common shares at a conversion price of $0.05 per share

Maturity date: September 27, 2024

Interest rate: 8% per annum

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company has confirmed closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1536

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 16, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the remaining Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.04 per common share

Warrants: 1,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 per common share for a period of 48 months

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

Finder's Fee: As disclosed in the Exchange bulletin dated May 16, 2024, a cash finder's fee

of $1,880 was paid in respect of this entire private placement.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 mai 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 16 mai 2024, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu du restant d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 4 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 1 500 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,04 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 1 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 500 000 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 48 mois

Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés /

Groupe Pro : Aucun

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Tel que divulgué dans le bulletin émis par la Bourse le 16 mai 2024, un montant

de 1 880 $ en espèces a été payé comme honoraire d'intermédiation en vertu

de l'ensemble de ce placement privé.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1537

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective April 25, 2024, the Company's Offering (as defined below) filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated April 17, 2024, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 27, 2024, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces of Canada.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 25, 2024, for gross proceeds of C$ 10,350,000.

Agents: Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation

Offering: 9,241,071 units. Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the

company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Unit Price: $1.12 per unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.68 per share/ till April 25, 2026

Over-allotment Option: The Agents were granted an over-allotment option exercisable on closing to

purchase up to an additional 1,205,357 Units at a price of $1.12 per Over-

Allotment Share which was exercised at the closing and included above.

For further information, please reference the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 27, 2024, and news release dated April 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1538

MADORO METALS CORP. ("MDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement, Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $305,000.00

Offering: 15,250,000 common shares with 7,625,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.02 per common share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per common share for a two-year period

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants



N/A N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 9, 2024, May 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1539

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:06 a.m. PST, May 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1540

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, May 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1541

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,291,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share

Warrants: 3,145,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,145,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for an 18–month period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 6,291,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 9, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1542

SILVER NORTH RESOURCES LTD. ("SNAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement dated May 09, 2024, between arm's length parties (the "Optionor") and Silver North Resources Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the company wishes to acquire 100% interest in the MR, MFW, and Veronia Properties in Southern Yukon territory from the Optionor over a period of 4 years.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make staged cash payments amounting $102,000 over four years and staged share payments of 1.56 million common shares over four years to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the GDR project,

In addition, the Company may, upon payment to the Optionor a $2 million, reduce the royalty payable under the net smelter returns royalty (NSR) by 0.9%.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1543

UPSTART INVESTMENTS INC. ("UPT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, May 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1544

VORTEX METALS INC. ("VMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length mineral property option agreement (the "Agreement") between Vortex Metals Inc. (the "Company") and two arm's length parties (together "the Optionors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have an option to acquire an 80% interest in in the Illapel Copper Project, consisting of certain mineral claims located in Illapel, Choapa Province, Chile (the "Property"). On exercise of the option, the Property will be held in a joint venture company (the "JV"), between the Company and the Optionors.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn up to an initial 60% interest (the "Initial Option") in the Property by paying to the Optionors: (i) issue an aggregate of 23,000,000 common shares over a six (6) year period; (ii) pay an aggregate of $1,100,000 in cash over a four (4) year period; (iii) incur an aggregate of $10,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property over a five (5) year period; and (iv) completing a Pre-Feasibility Study on the Property by the 6th anniversary of the Agreement, which can be extended for another year provided the Company pays an additional $200,000 to the Optionors by the 5th anniversary of the Agreement. In addition, and as part of the Initial Option, starting six (6) months from the closing date of the Agreement, the Company is required to pay an Optionor $4,500 in monthly contribution (subject to a maximum of up to $226,000) to settle an existing debt.

Additionally, on exercise of the Initial Option, the Optionors will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns ("NSR") on the Property. The Company will have the option to buy back at any time 0.5% of such NSR for USD$1,750,000 payable in cash.

Upon exercise of the Initial Option, the Company will have 5 years from such date to acquire an additional 20% interest (the "Second Option") within in the Property by completing (i) a feasibility study on the Property or (ii) a future financing for the construction of the Property.

Further, in connection with the acquisition an arms-length finder may receive $47,500 in cash and up to 987,500 Common Shares, payable in stages and in alignment with the option exercise consideration paid by the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 27, 2023, November 20, 2023, November 27, 2023, May 1, 2024 and May 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1545

ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 1, 2024:

Number of Shares: 1,705,000 common shares and

2,982,220 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share and

$0.09 per flow-through share

Warrants: 1,705,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,705,000 common shares and

2,982,220 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 2,982,220 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 per common share purchase warrant share until May 3, 2026 and

$0.15 per flow-through share purchase warrant share until May 3, 2026

Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 200,000 flow-through

shares and 100,000

common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $28,672 N/A 330,578 finder's

warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.18 until November 3, 2025.

The Company issued news releases on May 14, 2024 and May 17, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-1546

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 22, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 1, 2024:

Number of Shares: 1,400,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 1,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,400,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news releases on May 21, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

